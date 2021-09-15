Post to hold annual cereal saleAfter being cancelled last year, the annual Post Consumer Brands cereal sale is back this year with proceeds from the sale benefiting United Way.
The sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, in Commercial Exhibit Building #3. Doors open at 7 a.m. and the sale will continue until supplies are sold out.
Facemasks are encouraged.
Baptist church fall bible studyThe Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church has begun its fall session with a study of the book of Exodus.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton. All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.
Hospital to host weight loss classesBear River Valley Hospital will host “Weigh to Health” classes beginning Sept. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Family Place ‘Marvelous Adventure’ fundraiserThe Family Place Utah is excited to partner with McDonald’s in hosting their annual Marvelous Adventure fundraiser event to support essential services that help strengthen families and protect children.
Marvelous Adventure will be a drive thru event where children and their families can interact with their favorite superhero while remaining in their cars. Tickets can be purchased at www.thefamilyplaceutah.com. They can also be purchased on Instagram, @familyplaceut, through a link in their bio.
This fun family event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 in the parking lot of The Family Place Utah’s Logan building, 1525 N. 200 West. When purchasing tickets, families can select their time preference between 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per child.
Each child with a purchased ticket will receive a goodie bag that will include snacks and crafts to complete at home. They will also be able to take pictures of the superheroes, and everyone is encouraged to dress like a superhero. Music and a trampoline show presented by High Point Gymnastics will be on site to entertain families as they wait in line at the drive thru.
For more information on Marvelous Adventure or The Family Place Utah, please contact them at (435) 752-8880 or visit www.TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org.
Apply for workplace safety grantsThe Utah Labor Commission is now accepting applications from businesses and other entities for Workplace Safety Grants for 2022.
The grants help businesses, nonprofit and community organizations, labor unions, and government agencies based in or doing business in Utah implement or improve programs, practices, and training to reduce or prevent occupational injuries and deaths among their employees. Approximately $650,000 is available between two types of grants for projects from January through December 2022:
Grants are awarded on a competitive basis according to the proposals included in the applications and their adherence to Workplace Safety Grant program criteria and guidelines.
For application forms and program information and criteria, go to laborcommission.utah.gov, click Workplace Safety, then Apply For Grant.
Grant applications are due at the Utah Labor Commission by Friday, Oct. 1.