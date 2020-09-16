Grandmas’ Country Cottages classes
Grandmas’ Country Cottages — School of Self-Reliance is offering four upcoming classes for anyone interested. Please email or text one of the following individuals: Janeal Shaffer (scrollsawmom@hotmail.com, (435) 754-5643); Eleanor Jensen (eleanorjensen51@gmail.com, (435) 538-2192); Lorene Jordan (lorene.successcoach@gmail.com, (435) 279-4321); or Shauna Petersen (spetersen1754@gmail.com, (435) 452-1754). These classes are free.
Sept 16: “Simple Meal Ideas That You Can Store in Your Pantry,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland
Sept 30: “How to Build a Box Garden Now to be Ready for Early Spring Planting,”5 p.m., Lorene Jordan’s house, 5805 W. 14400 N., Garland
Oct 14: “How to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland
Oct 28: “Herbal and Home Remedies for Your Own Medicine Chest,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland
Baptists resume morning services, womens’ Bible study
Bear River Valley Baptist Church will resume morning services on Sunday, Sept. 13. Due to COVID-19 and a change of pastors, it has been necessary since June to meet on Sunday evenings. Beginning this Sunday, the church worship service will again be held at 10 a.m. at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton. We look forward to seeing all of our regulars and welcome visitors.
The Community Ladies’ Bible Study will commence Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m. This fall’s study (by request) will be the book of Genesis. The first eleven chapters of Genesis, according to David Atkinson, are “an overture to the rest of the Bible.”
The study group will be meeting in the fellowship hall. All interested ladies are welcome to participate. For further information, call Annette Williams: (435) 257-5992.