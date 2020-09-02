Hospital offers weight management program
Bear River Valley Hospital is getting ready to offer a free program for overweight adults who want to lose weight and keep it off.
Intermountain Healthcare’s Weigh to Health program uses evidence-based methods to increase physical activity, improve nutrition and address health concerns like prediabetes and other weight-related conditions. It covers a range of topics including exercise, diet, body image, stress management and more.
The program is facilitated by registered dietitian nutritionists who are experts in weight loss and lifestyle change, with guest experts giving presentations on related topics. One-on-one visits and small class sizes will allow participants to focus on overcoming their own, individual barriers to reach their health goals.
Weight to Health includes 16 sessions over six months, followed by seven monthly sessions, including three individual sessions and 20 group sessions. Classes may be a mix of in-person and online meetings based on current COVID-19 conditions.
The program is offered free of charge, but participants must meet certain criteria regarding body mass index, age, prediabetic status and more.
The class begins Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Bear River Valley Hospital, 905 N. 1000 West, Tremonton. For more information, call (801) 543-6089 or email Kylie.Peterson@imail.org
Tremonton seeks public input on land use
Tremonton City is seeking public input as it goes through the process of creating an integrated land use plan, a critical document that provides an overarching vision from which future growth and development of the city will be guided. As such, it is critical to ensure that the plan reflects the long-term needs of Tremonton City and its residents.
Public engagement is taking place at three key stages during the anticipated 12-month planning period. The first step, scoping, is to listen and learn what residents envision for the next 10 to 20 years.
This online engagement tool allows users to provide location-based comments on an interactive map, fill out a brief questionnaire, and take part in a visual preference survey. All of these tools are designed to help city leaders understand the issues, ideas and opportunities in Tremonton.
To participate, visit landmark.mysocialpinpoint.com/tremonton