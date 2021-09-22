Water exhibit at BRV MuseumThe Bear River Valley Museum, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton, is hosting a photography exhibit through Oct. 1 entitled “Blessed by Water, Worked by Hand.”
The exhibit features nine black-and-white vintage photos that have been colorized by adding paint to wires covering the photos. The images explore the many ways that water in the Bear River Valley and surrounding area was important to people over the past century.
The exhibit is held in conjunction with “H2O Today,” a traveling exhibition created by the Smithsonian Institution and brought to Utah by Utah Humanities and the Bear River Heritage Area. Come to the Bear River Valley Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to enjoy the exhibit and learn more about water use and conservation.
Lt. Gov to speak at USU BrighamThe Utah Women & Leadership Project presents “A Fireside Chat with Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson on Women and Leadership” from noon to 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the multipurpose room at the Utah State University Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St., Brigham City.
During the event, Henderson will respond to questions about her own leadership development journey and provide her insights and perspectives on why, where, and how women today are needed to influence, impact and lead in all settings. The free event is open to all girls and women, and to those who influence them (including men).
Register online at https://fireside-chat-with-lt-governor-deidre-henderson.eventbrite.com.
Limited in-person seating will be available as social distancing guidelines will be followed. A virtual attendance option is also offered as the event will be streamed live via YouTube.
Post to hold annual cereal saleAfter being cancelled last year, the annual Post Consumer Brands cereal sale is back this year with proceeds from the sale benefiting United Way.
The sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, in Commercial Exhibit Building #3. Doors open at 7 a.m. and the sale will continue until supplies are sold out. Price is $1 per bag, maximum 50 bags per customer. Cash only.
Facemasks are encouraged.
Clinic to offer weekend flu shots
Bear River Valley Clinic will offer Family Flu Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon beginning Saturday, Sept. 25. Clinics will also be held Oct. 9; Oct. 16; Oct. 23; Nov. 6; and Nov. 13.
Wait times are short at these clinics, and we will also have the COVID-19 vaccine available (a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine can be received on the same day). No appointment is necessary.
Hospital to host weight loss classesBear River Valley Hospital will host “Weigh to Health” classes beginning Sept. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Free admission to shooting ranges
Those who have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 25, and shoot for free in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day.
The DWR is offering its annual promotion of free and discounted shooting at its Lee Kay Public Shooting Range, located at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City, and its Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, located at 2851 W. 200 North in Logan.
To redeem the offer, visitors need to simply show a valid Utah hunting, fishing or combination license at the entrance to either facility. The license can be presented as a paper or electronic license, which will grant free admission to the rifle, handgun and archery shooting ranges. Visitors can also get up to five rounds of shooting at half price at the trap and skeet ranges at both facilities that day.
Along with the free and discounted admission on Sept. 25, both shooting ranges also offer an ongoing, year-round promotion that allows someone to shoot for free or at a discounted rate if they’ve purchased a firearm or archery equipment within 30 days of their visit. Proof of purchase must be provided to qualify for the deal.
For more information, call the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range at (435) 753-4600 or the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at (801) 972-1326.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church has begun its fall session with a study of the book of Exodus.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton. All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.
Family Place ‘Marvelous Adventure’ fundraiser
The Family Place Utah is excited to partner with McDonald’s in hosting their annual Marvelous Adventure fundraiser event to support essential services that help strengthen families and protect children.
Marvelous Adventure will be a drive thru event where children and their families can interact with their favorite superhero while remaining in their cars. Tickets can be purchased at www.thefamilyplaceutah.com. They can also be purchased on Instagram, @familyplaceut, through a link in their bio.
This fun family event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 in the parking lot of The Family Place Utah’s Logan building, 1525 N. 200 West. When purchasing tickets, families can select their time preference between 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per child.
Each child with a purchased ticket will receive a goodie bag that will include snacks and crafts to complete at home. They will also be able to take pictures of the superheroes, and everyone is encouraged to dress like a superhero. Music and a trampoline show presented by High Point Gymnastics will be on site to entertain families as they wait in line at the drive thru.
For more information on Marvelous Adventure or The Family Place Utah, please contact them at (435) 752-8880 or visit www.TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org.
Apply for workplace safety grants
The Utah Labor Commission is now accepting applications from businesses and other entities for Workplace Safety Grants for 2022.
The grants help businesses, nonprofit and community organizations, labor unions, and government agencies based in or doing business in Utah implement or improve programs, practices, and training to reduce or prevent occupational injuries and deaths among their employees. Approximately $650,000 is available between two types of grants for projects from January through December 2022:
Grants are awarded on a competitive basis according to the proposals included in the applications and their adherence to Workplace Safety Grant program criteria and guidelines.
For application forms and program information and criteria, go to laborcommission.utah.gov, click Workplace Safety, then Apply For Grant.
Grant applications are due at the Utah Labor Commission by Friday, Oct. 1.