Residential burn window postponed until Oct. 1The window of time for residential burning has been postponed until Oct. 1 due to extreme fire danger in Box Elder County and elsewhere in Utah.
Burning permits can usually be obtained from Sept. 15 to October 30, but the state sometimes postpones the beginning date when dangerous fire conditions exist. Residential burn windows are set by the state, and county officials cannot override the decision.
In order to burn there are several things that have to be in place, including a “clearing index” of 500 feet or higher. This means that the smoke from residential burning will rise to 500 feet above ground before spreading.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, residents must call (435) 734-3345 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a permit. Burn permits are issued on Friday for Saturday, and burning is not allowed on Sundays.
All burns must be attended at all times, have a hose nearby and be out by dark. Materials to be burned must be thoroughly dry and cannot include trash, rubbish, tires, or oil. Oil cannot be used to start fires or keep them burning. Under state law, burn barrels are not allowed for the burning of trash.
Agriculture burning is permitted year-round with a clearing index above 500 and a county permit. In order to qualify as an agriculture burn the property must be zoned agriculture, be in the Green Belt for tax purposes, and actively producing a product for profit or in support of agriculture.
Free pesticide waste collection in BothwellThe Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is offering three free pesticide waste collection events throughout Utah in October. While these events are aimed towards farmers and licensed professionals, they are open to the public as well. These collections events are for pesticides only; no other waste products will be accepted. Pesticides are substances that are meant to control pests, including weeds.
In Box Elder County, UDAF will be collecting 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the UDOT Maintenance Station located at 8769 W. 12000 South in Bothwell.
Last year, 26 tons of potentially hazardous waste pesticides were collected and disposed of properly. Waste pesticides include products that are expired, degraded, banned by EPA or otherwise considered unusable.
Registration is recommended, but not required, at https://ag.utah.gov/pesticidedisposal/
Grandmas’ County Cottages classesGrandmas’ Country Cottages — School of Self-Reliance is offering four upcoming classes for anyone interested. Please email or text one of the following individuals: Janeal Shaffer (scrollsawmom@hotmail.com, (435) 754-5643); Eleanor Jensen (eleanorjensen51@gmail.com, (435) 538-2192); Lorene Jordan (lorene.successcoach@gmail.com, (435) 279-4321); or Shauna Petersen (spetersen1754@gmail.com, (435) 452-1754). These classes are free.
Sept 30: “How to Build a Box Garden Now to be Ready for Early Spring Planting,”5 p.m., Lorene Jordan’s house, 5805 W. 14400 N., Garland
Oct 14: “How to Prepare for Cold and Flu Season,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland
Oct 28: “Herbal and Home Remedies for Your Own Medicine Chest,” 7 p.m., Davis Building, 14040 N. 5400 W., Garland