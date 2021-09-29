Water exhibit at BRV Museum
The Bear River Valley Museum, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton, is hosting a photography exhibit through Oct. 1 entitled “Blessed by Water, Worked by Hand.”
The exhibit features nine black-and-white vintage photos that have been colorized by adding paint to wires covering the photos. The images explore the many ways that water in the Bear River Valley and surrounding area was important to people over the past century.
The exhibit is held in conjunction with “H2O Today,” a traveling exhibition created by the Smithsonian Institution and brought to Utah by Utah Humanities and the Bear River Heritage Area. Come to the Bear River Valley Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to enjoy the exhibit and learn more about water use and conservation.
Clinic to offer weekend flu shots
Bear River Valley Clinic will offer Family Flu Clinics from 9 a.m. to noon beginning Saturday, Sept. 25. Clinics will also be held Oct. 9; Oct. 16; Oct. 23; Nov. 6; and Nov. 13.
Wait times are short at these clinics, and we will also have the COVID-19 vaccine available (a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine can be received on the same day). No appointment is necessary.
Lt. Gov to speak at USU Brigham
The Utah Women & Leadership Project presents “A Fireside Chat with Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson on Women and Leadership” from noon to 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the multipurpose room at the Utah State University Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St., Brigham City.
During the event, Henderson will respond to questions about her own leadership development journey and provide her insights and perspectives on why, where, and how women today are needed to influence, impact and lead in all settings. The free event is open to all girls and women, and to those who influence them (including men).
Register online at https://fireside-chat-with-lt-governor-deidre-henderson.eventbrite.com.
Angels for Christmas applications opening
Applications will be taken for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance beginning Monday, Oct 4.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
• Department of Workforce Services — 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
• Brigham City Food Pantry — 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
• Tremonton Food Pantry — 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early signup. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Questions? Please call (435) 919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Hospital to host weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital will host “Weigh to Health” classes beginning Sept. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.
Apply for workplace safety grants
The Utah Labor Commission is now accepting applications from businesses and other entities for Workplace Safety Grants for 2022.
The grants help businesses, nonprofit and community organizations, labor unions, and government agencies based in or doing business in Utah implement or improve programs, practices, and training to reduce or prevent occupational injuries and deaths among their employees. Approximately $650,000 is available between two types of grants for projects from January through December 2022:
Grants are awarded on a competitive basis according to the proposals included in the applications and their adherence to Workplace Safety Grant program criteria and guidelines.
For application forms and program information and criteria, go to laborcommission.utah.gov, click Workplace Safety, then Apply For Grant.
Grant applications are due at the Utah Labor Commission by Friday, Oct. 1.