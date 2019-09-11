Family Discovery Day
The Garland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a Family Discovery Day: Connecting the Past, Present and Future, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 21 at the Garland Tabernacle, 140 W. Factory St., Garland. Attendance is free and lunch will be provided. Keynote speakers are Brother and Sister Palmer, area temple and family history consultants. There will be breakout classes and booths, and childcare will be available. Whether you’re just starting your family tree, an avid hobbyist, or an experienced researcher, we will have something for everyone!
Pre-register at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
BRV Baptist Church Fall Ladies’ Study Session
A community ladies’ bible study sponsored by Bear River Valley Baptist Church will begin Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.
This fall’s study will be the book of Hebrews. The author presents the absolute supremacy of Jesus Christ as the mediator of God’s grace and God’s full and final revelation. Written to Jewish converts familiar with the Old Testament and tempted to revert to Judaism, the book shows Christ to be superior to the ancient prophets, to angels, to Moses, and to the priestly line of Aaron. Today this book speaks to anyone struggling with the sin of disbelief or spiritual laziness and encourages faith and perseverance in difficult situations.
The study will be meeting in the fellowship hall of Bear River Valley Baptist Church at 119 E. Main in Tremonton. Ladies of all denominations are welcome. For further information, call Annette Williams (435) 257-5992.