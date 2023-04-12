...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Evans’ Acres Mini Farm continues its annual Spring Festival featuring a variety of baby animals this Friday and Saturday, April 14-15 at the farm, located at 13485 N. 10000 West, Tremonton (just west of I-84, access through Bothwell).
The festival includes baby animals, spring crafts, games, seed planting, treats, a bounce house, general store, and more family fun.
The event runs from 1-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Buy tickets online at evansacresminifarm.com. Admission is $8 (free for ages 2 and under).
‘Wellness Garden’ groundbreaking
The public is invited to the Community Oasis Wellness Garden, “A place to Relax, Reflect and Recharge” Ribbon Cutting/Groundbreaking Ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28 at 350 W. 1200 North in Garland.
The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Utah State University, Garland City and many community partners are creating a green space for the community, a place where people can take advantage of being outdoors, a space to have quiet moments, calm thoughts, reflections, or even meditation, which helps benefit the wellness of the mind.
This wellness garden will be open to everyone. No matter who you are, you will find a calming place to relax, reflect or recharge.
