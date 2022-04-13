Kiwanis Easter egg scavenger hunt
The Tremonton Kiwanis Club, accompanied by GFWC Women’s Civic League, is hosting a “Traveling Scavenger Easter Egg Hunt” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at locations throughout the Tremonton area. Follow the clues and find the “egg” to lead to a sweet treat!
The event is for ages 0-12. Must be present to collect a treat. Please obey traffic laws and be considerate of others. This is not a race and is not intended to reach every destination in the hour. Get out and have some fun!
CLUES:
• Find the place you can go to get a nice lunch, if you meet the age limit you will enjoy the bunch
• By the canal in the fall we will meet ... rides, bunnies, burgers and a yummy treat
• Want to get wet or play in the gym ... take a ride north and go for a swim
• Heading east to the mountain but don’t take the dip. Right turn before and wind like a snake. Camping and fishing fun is always enjoyed. Today, a sweet treat you’ll take
• The park is the place, kids zipping at a fast pace
• Westward little bunnies we will go. Toward the mountain top, but just below
• In the parking lot you’ll find me, I’m a rock that’s big. The small from the diner is amazing, I’m by the big rig
• He was famous for making candy rain. Look up, you will see his plane.
• One “can,” two “can,” who can, you can! Donations always welcome.
• Hoping these big, orange county trucks are put away for the year and visions of spring are very near.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 25 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 510 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. To schedule your appointment or for more information, please log on to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code "Tremonton" or contact Vic Osmond at vic.osmond@redcross.org If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call 1-866-236-3276.
Box Elder Chamber annual banquet
The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet and auction starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22 in the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Tickets are $50 for individuals or $500 for a table sponsorship (includes eight seats). There will be both silent and live auctions for items donated by local businesses. For more information, call (435) 723-3931.
Learn how to make sourdough bread
Grandma's Country Cottages - School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring a sourdough bread-making class at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 N., Tremonton. Cooking with sourdough is a smart skill to have in today's world and is crazy delicious. The sourdough fermentation process is good for your health, increases the nutrient value, and makes the bread easier to digest. Are you ready to invest in a new skill, transform your health, and join a community with other sourdough lovers? Learn to make bread the way your ancestors did. They will be rejoicing to see you master this old time skill! Please RSVP to Lorene Jordan if you would like to attend this class, 435-279-4321.