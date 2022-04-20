Box Elder Chamber annual banquetThe Box Elder Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards banquet and auction starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22 in the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts Building, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. Tickets are $50 for individuals or $500 for a table sponsorship (includes eight seats). There will be both silent and live auctions for items donated by local businesses. For more information, call (435) 723-3931.
Red Cross blood driveThe American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 25 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 510 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. To schedule your appointment or for more information, please log on to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “Tremonton” or contact Vic Osmond at vic.osmond@redcross.org If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call 1-866-236-3276.
Learn how to make sourdough breadGrandma’s Country Cottages — School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring a sourdough bread making class at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 N., Tremonton. Cooking with sourdough is a smart skill to have in today’s world and is crazy delicious. The sourdough fermentation process is good for your health, increases the nutrient value, and makes the bread easier to digest. Are you ready to invest in a new skill, transform your health, and join a community with other sourdough lovers? Learn to make bread the way your ancestors did. They will be rejoicing to see you master this old time skill! Please RSVP to Lorene Jordan if you would like to attend this class, 435-279-4321.
Tremonton City spring cleanupTremonton City will provide dumpsters for trash and spring cleanup Wednesday through Friday, May 4-6. Dumpsters will be picked up at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 or when full, and will be placed at the following locations:
• 1250 S. Century Drive
• 700 W. 700 S. (Meadow Park)
• 100 E. 200 S. (Food Pantry)
• 100 W. 800 N.
• 100 W. 200 N. (Shuman Park)
• 500 N. 100 W. (North Park)
No appliances, batteries, oils, tires or paint are allowed to be placed in the dumpsters.
The wastewater treatment plant will accept leaves and other green yard waste anytime. Compost is available for $7.50 per scoop.
The compost processing facility (8700 W. 6800 N.) will open May 1 and will accept branches and tree limbs less than 12 inches in diameter. No pallets or construction materials will be accepted. The facility is open to Tremonton and Garland residents only.