The public is invited to the Community Oasis Wellness Garden, “A place to Relax, Reflect and Recharge” Ribbon Cutting/Groundbreaking Ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28 at 350 W. 1200 North in Garland.
The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Utah State University, Garland City and many community partners are creating a green space for the community, a place where people can take advantage of being outdoors, a space to have quiet moments, calm thoughts, reflections, or even meditation, which helps benefit the wellness of the mind.
This wellness garden will be open to everyone. No matter who you are, you will find a calming place to relax, reflect or recharge.
Tremonton spring cleanup
Tremonton City will hold this year’s spring cleanup days May 3-5 (Wednesday through Friday).
The city will provide dumpsters (for Tremonton residents only) for trash and spring cleanup efforts. Dumpsters will be picked up at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, or sooner if they are filled.
Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
• 1250 S. Century Drive
• 700 W. 700 S. (Meadow Park)
• 100 E. 200 S. (Food Pantry)
• 800 N. Tremont St.
• 100 W. 200 N. (Shuman Park)
• 500 N. 100 W. (North Park)
Residents are urged not to place appliances, batteries, oils, tires or paints in the dumpsters.
