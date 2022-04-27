BRHS Theater presents ‘Charlie Brown’Bear River Theater presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the popular comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles Schulz.
Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30 at 6 p.m., with a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday, and a final performance at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2. All performances will be in the Bear River High auditorium, 1450 S. Main St., Garland.
Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children and students. Purchase tickets online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64030
Tremonton City spring cleanupTremonton City will provide dumpsters for trash and spring cleanup Wednesday through Friday, May 4-6. Dumpsters will be picked up at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 or when full, and will be placed at the following locations:
• 1250 S. Century Drive
• 700 W. 700 S. (Meadow Park)
• 100 E. 200 S. (Food Pantry)
• 100 W. 800 N.
• 100 W. 200 N. (Shuman Park)
• 500 N. 100 W. (North Park)
No appliances, batteries, oils, tires or paint are allowed to be placed in the dumpsters.
The wastewater treatment plant will accept leaves and other green yard waste anytime. Compost is available for $7.50 per scoop.
The compost processing facility (8700 W. 6800 N.) will open May 1 and will accept branches and tree limbs less than 12 inches in diameter. No pallets or construction materials will be accepted. The facility is open to Tremonton and Garland residents only.
Tremonton farmers marketStarting May 7, Midland Square in downtown Tremonton will host a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month. While much of the focus will be on locally grown and produced foods from small family outfits, the market is also meant to showcase local artists, performers and craftspeople.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.
Chamber high school job fairsThe Box Elder Chamber of Commerce will hold high school career and job fairs at Box Elder High and Bear River High in May.
The BEHS fair will take place Thursday, May 12 in the commons area from 1:30-3 p.m. for students and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for the general public. The BRHS event will be in the commons area from 10:30--11:45 a.m. Friday, May 13 for students.
Businesses that would like to present at either fair should call (435) 225-3931 or email monica@boxelderchamber.com. The deadline for participating businesses is Tuesday, May 3.
Womens’ mental health conferenceThe “Find Your Voice” mental health conference for women will be held Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miller Conference Center, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy, Utah.
Join a host of speakers, authors and musical performers who have volunteered their time and talents to make May 7, 2022 a day of learning, growth, and uplifting connection. Tickets are $35 and include lunch, access to the exclusive event bookstore, author and speaker meet and greets, and full-day access to the event.
For more information and registration, visit findyourvoiceconference.com
Food storage class at senior centerGrandma’s Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring a class on Tuesday, May 10 about Making the Most of Your Food Storage. The class will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center in Tremonton and begins at 7 p.m.
Join us as we review Claudia Orgill’s book entitled, “Food Storage Powerhouse — 12 Food Store Treasures.” The author encourages us to think beyond just canned, prepared foods. Our food storage will become our main source of nutrition in life-giving sustenance were a disaster of some type to occur. The food we store, and the knowledge that we have regarding how to fully tap into the nutrition from these foods, will have a great impact on how we feel, perform, thrive and survive during a disaster.