Back-to-school clothing swapA back-to-school clothing swap will be held Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bear River Middle School gym.

Donations of gently used clothing, school supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at the Bear River Middle School gym from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8-11. Set-up will be 2-8 p.m. Aug. 11. If possible, please label sizes on donation bags.

