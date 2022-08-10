Back-to-school clothing swapA back-to-school clothing swap will be held Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bear River Middle School gym.
Donations of gently used clothing, school supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at the Bear River Middle School gym from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8-11. Set-up will be 2-8 p.m. Aug. 11. If possible, please label sizes on donation bags.
Everyone is welcome to come and get “free” donated clothing items and supplies, as well as cereal donated by Post Consumer Brands.
For questions, or to help with this clothing exchange, call Kelli Rose at (435) 230-3701 or email kelli.rose@besd.net
Junior livestock service projectA Box Elder Junior Livestock service project will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds. Meet at 9 a.m. by the arch at the south entrance.
For registration questions or more information, call Ashley Longmore at (435) 258-8121.
Tremonton farmers marketMidland Square in downtown Tremonton is hosting a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.