USU Extension livestock clinicsIn advance of the upcoming Box Elder County Fair, USU Extension will host livestock showmanship clinics this Friday and a showmanship pre-show contest this Saturday. These Box Elder Junior Livestock-credited clinics feature hands-on coaching and learning to improve showmanship skills.

Friday’s clinics for sheep, goats and steers will be held from 6-6:30 p.m., 6:30-7 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. at the large indoor arena at the fairgrounds. A hog clinic will be held at 8 p.m. The events are a fundraiser for the 4-H Ambassador program. Please bring a food drive item to donate.

