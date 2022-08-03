USU Extension livestock clinicsIn advance of the upcoming Box Elder County Fair, USU Extension will host livestock showmanship clinics this Friday and a showmanship pre-show contest this Saturday. These Box Elder Junior Livestock-credited clinics feature hands-on coaching and learning to improve showmanship skills.
Friday’s clinics for sheep, goats and steers will be held from 6-6:30 p.m., 6:30-7 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. at the large indoor arena at the fairgrounds. A hog clinic will be held at 8 p.m. The events are a fundraiser for the 4-H Ambassador program. Please bring a food drive item to donate.
Saturday’s showmanship contest will begin with hogs at 7 a.m. (in the auction barn), followed by steers at 8 a.m., goats at 9 a.m. and lambs at 10 a.m. in the large indoor arena. Free for all FFA and 4-H members.
Also, a Box Elder Junior Livestock service project will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the fairgrounds. Meet at 9 a.m. by the arch at the south entrance.
For registration questions or more information, call Ashley Longmore at (435) 258-8121.
Tremonton farmers marketMidland Square in downtown Tremonton is hosting a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.