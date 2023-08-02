Bear River Middle School clothing swap
In preparation for the upcoming school year, a clothing swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 in the gymnasium at Bear River Middle School, 300 E. 1500 South, Garland.
Bear River Middle School clothing swap
In preparation for the upcoming school year, a clothing swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 in the gymnasium at Bear River Middle School, 300 E. 1500 South, Garland.
Organizers are seeking donations of gently used clothing, school supplies and backpacks from members of the community. Donations can be dropped off at the BRMS gym from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4, 7, 8 and 9. If possible, please label sizes on donation bags. Setup will be 2-8 p.m. Aug. 10.
Everyone is welcome to come and get free donated clothing items and supplies, as well as cereal donated by Post Consumer Brands.
‘Meet and Greet’ with Tremonton candidates
A “Meet the Candidates” event with those running for seats on the Tremonton City Council this year will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton.
Come and listen to the candidates who are in attendance. After a five-minute introduction from each candidate, the forum will be open for questions from the audience.
Tremonton Farmer’s Market
The Tremonton Farmer’s Market continues for the season Saturday, Aug. 5 at Midland Square downtown.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, support local bakers, growers, and artisans. There will be food trucks, activities for kids, and more.
County Fair seeking volunteers, vendors
The Box Elder County Fair is looking for volunteers and vendors for this year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 20-27.
The Home Arts department is searching for enthusiastic volunteers who have a knack for crafting, quilting, woodwork, canning and more. Email lcrockett@boxeldercounty.org to get started.
The fair is also recruiting non-food commercial vendors for everything from home decor to clothing to books to beauty products to lawn furniture, and everything in between.
For registration forms, applications and more information about the fair, visit the Box Elder County Fair home page at www.boxeldercounty.org/fair
Free summer lunch for children, teens
A popular program that provides free lunches to local children and teens while school is out for the summer will be available until early August.
Free lunches will be served courtesy of the Box Elder School District to anyone up to 18 years old, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Park Elementary in Tremonton and Lake View Elementary in Brigham City. Lunches will be served every weekday through Aug. 4 with the exception of July 4 (Independence Day) and July 24 (Pioneer Day).
In order for the district to comply with federal funding guidelines, kids will have to be present to pick up their own lunches, and meals must be eaten on site.
More information is available online at www.besd.net
If you would like your event listed here, please email details to jdemoss@tremontonleader.com or call (435) 257-5182.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.