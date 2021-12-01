Tremonton City Jr. Jazz signups
Today is the last day to sign up for Tremonton City's Junior Jazz winter basketball programs. For more information and to register, visit www.tremontoncity.org
Gingerbread houses at BRV Museum
Bear River Valley Museum is once again holding its Annual Gingerbread House Contest.
Anyone can enter, young and old, individual or group. Just have fun making and decorating your gingerbread houses, then bring them into the museum at 11 E. Main St. in Tremonton on or before Dec. 3.
The public is invited to visit the museum to see the houses and vote for their favorite. Entries will also be judged and cash prizes will be awarded at a live radio program hosted by Greg Madson on Dec. 13 at the museum. At that time all entries can be taken home to be enjoyed for the Christmas season.
Holiday party at Midland Square
Tremonton's annual Holiday Extravaganza will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Midland Square downtown. Activities at the free event will include a candy cane hunt, horse carriage rides, Christmas music performances, S'mores and hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa.
Reflections annual Christmas concert
The Reflections of Bear River Valley will be performing their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Tremonton West Stake Center (345 S. 1000 West).
Reflections is composed of women from Bear River Valley, Brigham City, and Logan. This annual gift to the community will feature a variety of Holiday favorites from the traditional, the unique, the whimsical and the sacred — a concert certain to entertain!
The talented group of performers is under the direction of Director Michelle Martineau. Assistant directors are Alyssa Chapman, Cheryl Larsen and Diana Owen-Murphy. The group is accompanied by Beccy Hunsaker, Clorinda Wood and Alyssa Chapman.
The non-denominational concert is free to the public. In the spirit of the season, the group will be collecting donations for the Tremonton Food Pantry at the concert. So come enjoy excellent songs of the season and homemade cookies after the show!
Hospital hosting weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.