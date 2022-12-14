Reflections Xmas concert
The Reflections of Bear River Valley will be performing their annual Christmas Concert, “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Tremonton Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremont St.
Reflections is composed of women from Bear River Valley, Brigham City, and Logan. This free concert is our Christmas gift to the community, a mix of sacred, traditional and contemporary music to celebrate the season. There will also be special numbers featuring individual members of the group ending the evening with a visit from a special guy known for his reindeer-driven sleigh!
The talented group of performers is under the direction of Michelle Martineau. Assistant directors are Alyssa Chapman, Cheryl Larsen and Diana Owen-Murphy. The group is accompanied by Clorinda Wood and Alyssa Chapman.
The non-denominational concert is free to the public. So come celebrate with us and enjoy homemade cookies after the show!
Handmade Xmas market
Main Street Mercantile has organized a Handmade Christmas Market event to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 inside the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Fine Arts building, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton.
The free-admission market will bring together dozens of artisans, craftspeople and other vendors from Box Elder County and surrounding areas, featuring locally made Christmas gifts.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/624187949342486 , or call or visit Main Street Mercantile, 46 W. Main St., Tremonton, (435) 278-0469.
Old Barn Theatre December shows
The Old Barn Community Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol” will wrap up with three performances this weekend.
Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the theater, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.oldbarn.org
Corinne community Christmas event
The annual Corinne community Christmas celebration will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Mason Lodge, 4055 W. 2350 North.
The theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas.” There will be talent galore, egg nog, wassail and a new twist — old-fashioned carriage rides. The horses will be ready about 5:30 p.m.
There will be a $5 fee per person or $20 per family. All proceeds will go toward the restoration of the old Methodist Church project. If you have talent bursting at the seams, call Beulah Wells at 435-720-7304 to be included on the program.
