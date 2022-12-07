‘Toys 4 Kids’ benefit pickleball tourney
Tremonton City will host a “Toys 4 Kids” benefit pickleball tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 340 N. 1000 W., Tremonton.
This team tournament is a pool play to double elimination, 4-match guarantee tournament. Each player must bring one new, unwrapped toy, at least $10 value, for each tournament entered. Toys will be distributed to children in need in the community via the Food Pantry. Food pantry donations are also accepted.
Every participant will be entered to win prizes out of Santa’s Sack, and make sure to dress up or wear your ugliest sweater to spread an extra amount of Joy.
Men will play Friday evening, mixed on Saturday morning and women on Saturday afternoon. Finalized brackets and information will be sent out the week of the tournament.
Register online at www.tremontoncity.org
Gingerbread house contest
Submissions are now being accepted for Bear River Valley Museum’s 4th Annual Gingerbread House Contest.
Members of the public are invited to submit their creations (made from edible materials only) until Monday, Dec. 12 at the museum, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton. The museum is open 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Prizes will be awarded in the categories of People’s Choice, Family and Group, as well as in three age groups: 11 and under, 12-16, and adult. Awards will be announced at the museum on Dec. 12.
For more information, contact Charlette Meservy at (435) 239-7175.
Reflections Xmas concert
The Reflections of Bear River Valley will be performing their annual Christmas Concert “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Tremonton Stake Center, 1150 S. Tremont St.
Reflections is composed of women from Bear River Valley, Brigham City, and Logan. This free concert is our Christmas gift to the community, a mix of sacred, traditional and contemporary music to celebrate the season. There will also be special numbers featuring individual members of the group ending the evening with a visit from a special guy known for his reindeer-driven sleigh!
The talented group of performers is under the direction of Michelle Martineau. Assistant directors are Alyssa Chapman, Cheryl Larsen and Diana Owen-Murphy. The group is accompanied by Clorinda Wood and Alyssa Chapman.
The non-denominational concert is free to the public. So come celebrate with us and enjoy homemade cookies after the show!
Old Barn Theatre December shows
The Old Barn Community Theatre starts the month of December with two productions, one at the theatre in Collinston and another in Logan.
“A Christmas Carol” opens Dec. 1 with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1-3, 5, 8-10, 12, and 16-17, as well as 2:30 p.m. shows on Dec. 10 and 17. Performances will be at the theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston.
“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” opens Dec. 2 with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2-3, 6, and 8-10, with 2:30 p.m. shows on Dec. 3 and 10. This production is performed at Mount Logan Middle School, 875 N. 200 East, Logan.
Tickets for both can be purchased at www.oldbarn.org
Small business award nominations
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.
The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.
