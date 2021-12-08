Reflections annual Christmas concert
The Reflections of Bear River Valley will be performing their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Tremonton West Stake Center (345 S. 1000 West).
Reflections is composed of women from Bear River Valley, Brigham City, and Logan. This annual gift to the community will feature a variety of Holiday favorites from the traditional, the unique, the whimsical and the sacred — a concert certain to entertain!
The talented group of performers is under the direction of Director Michelle Martineau. Assistant directors are Alyssa Chapman, Cheryl Larsen and Diana Owen-Murphy. The group is accompanied by Beccy Hunsaker, Clorinda Wood and Alyssa Chapman.
The non-denominational concert is free to the public. In the spirit of the season, the group will be collecting donations for the Tremonton Food Pantry at the door. So come enjoy excellent songs of the season and homemade cookies after the show!
Five Carols for Christmas
Main Street Playhouse, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton (upstairs next to Bear River Valley Museum) presents '5 Carols for Christmas' this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Described as “Traditional carols and new Noels to make your season bright,” the show features a variety of musical numbers performed by “The Five Carols,” consisting of local theater regulars Emily Bingham, JuDean Parkinson, Margo Tackett, Joan Whitaker and Kelsy Singleton.
Tickets to the show are $10 and include a downstairs tour of the museum’s annual gingerbread house display and contest. For tickets, call (435) 730-3907.
Christmas concert with The Shades
Bear River girls basketball presents a family Christmas concert with The Shades at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Bear River High School Auditorium. This family-friendly concert is fun for all ages and church groups. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Northern Furniture or at the door. The BRHS girls basketball team is selling tickets for the show, and you can contact any team member for tickets. Text (208) 220-6625 for more information.
Gingerbread houses at BRV Museum
Bear River Valley Museum, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton, is once again holding its Annual Gingerbread House Contest.
The submission period ended Dec. 3, and now the public is invited to visit the museum, see the houses and vote for their favorite. Entries will also be judged and cash prizes will be awarded at a live radio program hosted by Greg Madson on Dec. 13 at the museum. At that time all entries can be taken home to be enjoyed for the Christmas season.
‘Last Minute’ Christmas Fair
The Last Minute Christmas Fair, hosted by Box Elder County Market, will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Garland Armory, 72 N. Main St., Garland. The free-admission event will feature local vendors, raffles and more.
Hospital hosting weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
For more information call (801) 507-2400, email weightohealth@imail.org, or go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/classes-and-events/list/weigh-to-health.
Baptist church fall bible study
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.
Nominations sought for small biz awards
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Utah District Office is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Small Business Week Awards.
Utah District awards will be given in several categories: Small Business Person of the Year; Small Business Exporter; 8(a) Graduate of the Year; Rural Business of the Year; Woman-Owned Business of the Year; Minority-Owned Business of the Year; and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. Some of these category award winners will be submitted to headquarters for national award consideration.
Visit SBA’s dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a nomination.
All nominations must be received by the Utah District office by electronic submission only to the District’s BOX account, no later than 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022. You can make submissions here: https://bit.ly/SBAUtahNSBW
To obtain information, receive a copy of the National/Utah District nomination guidelines, or get help with your submission, please contact Jackie Hobson at Jackie.Hobson@sba.gov