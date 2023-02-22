USU open houses in Box Elder
Utah State University will hold open houses at its Brigham City and Tremonton campuses over the next several days.
An open house for the Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St., will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The event for the Tremonton campus, 420 W. 600 North, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
For more information, please contact Lauri Merrill at lauri.merrill@usu.edu or call (435) 919-1253.
