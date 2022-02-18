Grandmas’ Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring three classes in March 2022. All classes begin at 7 p.m. No pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 N. in Tremonton, Utah. For more information call Lorene Jordan, 435-279-4321
Tuesday, March 1 — Fruit Trees: Mike Pace, USU Extension Agent, will talk about fruit trees focusing on pruning, prevention and treatment of insects and disease in your fruit tree orchard.
Tuesday, March 15 — The Economy: Shane Getz will discuss Gold, Bitcoin, the US Dollar and Hyperinflation. What does the financial future of the United States and the world look like and what does that mean for YOU?
Tuesday March 29 — Soaking Seeds & Grains, Growing Microgreens: Sally Farb will be teaching a class on soaking nuts to increase the nutritional value of this important food. Lorene Jordan will do a quick demo on how to make almond milk. We will also have a discussion on soaking grains to increase their nutritional value and will demonstrate a simple way to use soaked grains to make pancakes. There will also be a demo on how to grow MicroGreens. Bonus: We will have access to a bulk supply of heirloom seeds for sale on March 29. This is a great time to stock up just before spring planting. We will also discuss the best way to store seeds.