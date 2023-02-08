Grandmas’ Country Cottages School of Self Reliance will be sponsoring the following classes. The classes on January 31st and February 7th will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W 1000 N in Tremonton at 7:00 p.m. The classes are free to the public and no registration is required.
Feb. 9: Neighborhood Emergency Preparedness. This is a Thursday night event at the Fielding Stake Center. Do you have a plan in place in the event of a natural disaster? Come and learn how to be prepared as an individual, neighborhood group and community. Our guest speaker will be Bill Tolbert, Northern Utah VOAD Rep. (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. You won’t want to miss this!
Boys & Girls Club Super Bowl event
The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah will hold a Super Bowl Casino Night from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Brigham Academy Center, 58 N. Main St., Brigham City.
The event will feature food and entertainment, with guests encouraged to represent the team they will be cheering for during the big game. Cost is $35 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah.
Tremonton City will hold a Mardi Gras celebration from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Midland Square, 50 W. Main St.
Mardi Gras is one of the world’s most popular celebrations and includes elaborate parades, decadent food and desserts, colorful ensembles and eye-catching decorations. A religious celebration centered around Fat Tuesday and Lent. Come learn of the History and Traditions, Participate in the fun activities and crafts, join the King Cake Bake Off, and just have a good time with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.