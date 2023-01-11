Women’s Civic League pickleball tournament
The Tremonton Women’s Civic League is hosting a charity pickleball tournament Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton.
The Pickleball Madness tournament will start with co-ed play at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday will feature the men’s tournament at 8:30 a.m., followed by women at 11:30 a.m. Divisions include beginner, intermediate and advanced.
The entrance fee is $30 for a team of two. To sign up, email or text Joan Argyle at joanargyle@gmail.com, (435) 279-3921. Checks can be mailed to: Tremonton Women’s Civic League, 348 E. 700 N., Tremonton, UT 84337.
