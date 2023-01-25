Volunteers sought for homeless count
The Bear River Association of Governments and Utah State University are seeking volunteers to help count the homeless population in the Bear River area on Jan. 27, 28 and 29.
The annual Bear River Homeless Point in Time Count is a count of homeless persons in the area to help policymakers and program administrators measure progress toward the goal of ending homelessness; help inform plans for services and programs to appropriately address local needs, identify strengths and gaps in our community’s current homelessness service system; and help increase understanding and make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness.
Volunteers will work in teams to seek out and interview persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. All volunteers will receive training related to approaching and interviewing persons experiencing homelessness.
For more information, contact Jess Lucero, jessica.lucero@usu.edu; or Jaynine Thompson, jayninet@brag.utah.gov
New Hope, partners to offer ‘resiliency’ classes
The New Hope Crisis Center, Yoga Pit, and Crystal Corner are joining together to bring hope and healing with classes on Resiliency that will be a combination format of presentation and support group where participants will benefit from a safe place to have a voice, learn, build coping skills, and connect with others seeking empowerment and emotional wellness.
This class aims to empower people by learning from experiences of living and coping with a domestic violence, abuse, and stresses of everyday life and circumstances we are facing in 2023. The class seeks to fill in a gap between what doctors provide with medical treatment and the emotional support that loved ones offer who may not understand what you’re going through.
This resilience class will offer a safe, supportive, and non-judgmental setting where participants can be heard and gain insight and perspective about their own journey and be empowerment and confidence.
This free class will be offered starting in February and continuing throughout the year at The Yoga Pit, 146 N Main St, Brigham City, Mondays 6:45-7:30 p.m.; and The Crystal Corner, 267 W Main St, Tremonton, Fridays 10:00-10:45 a.m.
In this class along with instilling coping skills, practical knowledge, and empowerment, participant will also learn about services of community resources and referrals.
Participation is flexible, and all are welcome.
Complimentary childcare can be provided as needed by the Family Support Center.
Grandmas’ Country Cottages classes
Grandmas’ Country Cottages School of Self Reliance will be sponsoring the following classes. The classes on January 31st and February 7th will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W 1000 N in Tremonton at 7:00 p.m. The classes are free to the public and no registration is required.
Jan. 31st: Extending your growing season with tunnel gardening by Tiina Fridley. Learn how to plant your garden much earlier in the spring and extend your growing season into late fall. This enables you to have multiple harvests during the year. Learn how to get higher yields on less garden space.
Feb. 7: Essential oils by Sally Farb
Feb. 9: Neighborhood Emergency Preparedness. This is a Thursday night event at the Fielding Stake Center. Do you have a plan in place in the event of a natural disaster? Come and learn how to be prepared as an individual, neighborhood group and community. Our guest speaker will be Bill Tolbert, Northern Utah VOAD Rep. (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. You won’t want to miss this!
