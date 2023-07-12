Fielding Fun Day and art exhibit
The third annual Fielding Fun Day will will be held Saturday, July 15 with games, food, fireworks and more, including a fine art exhibit for which entries are currently being sought.
Organizers are looking for entries of paintings, drawings and mixed media (no woodworking, handiwork, crafts, kits, photography, acrylic pours, coloring book pages, copies or scribble pages) from Fielding-area residents aged 5 and up, including West Fielding and East Garland. The theme this year is “This Great Country Life.”
Entries will be accepted from 3 to 6 p.m. until July 14 at Fielding Town Hall. Entries must framed or matted/shrink-wrapped and ready to hang.
For more information and rules, text or call Glori Alsop at (435) 512-3655 or Zina Verhaal at (435) 279-0301.
‘Second Friday’ downtown stroll
Stroll Downtown Tremonton on Main Street and support local businesses on the second Friday of each month. Participating businesses will have specials, promotions, and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Make sure to grab a punch card and get it punched at each participating store. When full, hand it into any participating store to be entered to win a prize. This will be done each month.
For more information, call (435) 257-9500.
Old Barn presents Joseph/Dreamcoat
The Old Barn Community Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat every Monday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances on July 15 and 22.
For tickets, visit www.oldbarn.org
County Fair seeking volunteers, vendors
The Box Elder County Fair is looking for volunteers and vendors for this year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 20-27.
The Home Arts department is searching for enthusiastic volunteers who have a knack for crafting, quilting, woodwork, canning and more. Email lcrockett@boxeldercounty.org to get started.
The fair is also recruiting non-food commercial vendors for everything from home decor to clothing to books to beauty products to lawn furniture, and everything in between.
For registration forms, applications and more information about the fair, visit the Box Elder County Fair home page at www.boxeldercounty.org/fair
Free summer lunch for children, teens
A popular program that provides free lunches to local children and teens while school is out for the summer will be available until early August.
Free lunches will be served courtesy of the Box Elder School District to anyone up to 18 years old, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Park Elementary in Tremonton and Lake View Elementary in Brigham City. Lunches will be served every weekday through Aug. 4 with the exception of July 4 (Independence Day) and July 24 (Pioneer Day).
In order for the district to comply with federal funding guidelines, kids will have to be present to pick up their own lunches, and meals must be eaten on site.
More information is available online at www.besd.net
