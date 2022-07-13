The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold its annual Suicide Awareness Memory Walk on Friday, July 15 at the Bear River High School track, 1450 S. Main St., Garland.
Come help bring attention to a serious issue, and help families remember and mourn loved ones. Registration will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the walk at 8 p.m. The event will also include music, a poem reading and a time capsule.
If someone is sitting by your property painting or taking photos, just know that he/she is working on the Fielding Fun Day Fine Art Exhibit!
The second annual art show is now accepting entries, which will be showing July 16 inside the Fielding Town Hall building during the annual Fun Day.
Entries are being accepted weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the town hall. They must be framed or matted/shrink-wrapped, and ready to hang.
This year’s theme is “Small Town, Big HeART!” and entries must reflect that theme. They should depict life and scenes in the Fielding area, and titles can help identify how still-life works relate to the theme.
Artwork must be original (not copied), and must have been done within the last two years. Only two-dimensional works will be accepted.
Questions/advice/help? Text or call Glori Alsop at (435) 512-3655 or Zina Verhaal at (435) 279-0301.
Tremonton farmers market
Midland Square in downtown Tremonton is hosting a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.