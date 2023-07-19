Garland children’s theater presents ‘Peter Pan Jr.’
Garland Children’s Charity Theater invites Bear River Valley to join the Lost Boys and never grow up when its students perform “Peter Pan Jr.”
Based on J.M. Barrie’s enchanting play, “Peter Pan,” or “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up,” Peter Pan Jr. is a modern version of the timeless tale about the adventures of a mischievous boy.
The musical will be performed on July 27, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m., as well as a matinee on July 29 at 2 p.m., at Garland Armory, 72 North Main, Garland. Individual tickets are $5 each or family tickets for $25. For more information on the performance please contact Cherie Nilson via email at chrbnlsn@gmail.com.
“Peter Pan Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The musical features music by Morris (Moose) Charlap with additional music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh with additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.
Old Barn presents Joseph/Dreamcoat
The Old Barn Community Theatre presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on July 22.
The show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $9 for children (12 and under), seniors (60+) and military; and $10 for adults. The venue offers wheelchair accessible parking and seating.
The Box Elder County Fair is looking for volunteers and vendors for this year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 20-27.
The Home Arts department is searching for enthusiastic volunteers who have a knack for crafting, quilting, woodwork, canning and more. Email lcrockett@boxeldercounty.org to get started.
The fair is also recruiting non-food commercial vendors for everything from home decor to clothing to books to beauty products to lawn furniture, and everything in between.
For registration forms, applications and more information about the fair, visit the Box Elder County Fair home page at www.boxeldercounty.org/fair
Free summer lunch for children, teens
A popular program that provides free lunches to local children and teens while school is out for the summer will be available until early August.
Free lunches will be served courtesy of the Box Elder School District to anyone up to 18 years old, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Park Elementary in Tremonton and Lake View Elementary in Brigham City. Lunches will be served every weekday through Aug. 4 with the exception of July 4 (Independence Day) and July 24 (Pioneer Day).
In order for the district to comply with federal funding guidelines, kids will have to be present to pick up their own lunches, and meals must be eaten on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.