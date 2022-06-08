BRV Reflections summer concertReflections of Bear River Valley will present its annual summer concert, “America Loves Musicals,” at 7 p.m Friday, June 10 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West. The concert is open to the public, and attendees are asked to bring donations of canned food items for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry.
Lions Club yard saleCome join the Tremonton Lions Club for the 2nd annual Community Day at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come look, sell, buy and eat! Space is limited for the community yard sale so please call or text ASAP to (435) 279-0922. There is a $10 fee to hold a section with parking and DI donations gathered at the end. Quality yard sale items only, please.
Boys & Girls Club dinner, auctionThe Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah will host its annual “Night Out for Kids” dinner and auction Friday, June 17 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton.
The annual event raises funds to help the club’s operations throughout the year. Following the theme of “The Roaring ‘20s,” attendees are encouraged to show up in 1920s-style dress or cocktail attire. The evening begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by live musical entertainment by Keys on Main to accompany dinner service at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $40 individually, or $500 for a table sponsorship that includes sponsor recognition and up to eight guests. Email jjeffries@bcbrclub.org or register online at bcbrclub.org.
Utah Free Fishing Day this Saturday
Free Fishing Day will be held on Saturday, June 11, and allows anyone to fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a license.
If you are taking someone fishing for their first time, you can commemorate their first catch with a fun DWR certificate that can be found online at wildlife.utah.gov/my-first-catch. You can print out the certificate at home and fill in the details to document the occasion.
Anglers should note that while Free Fishing Day waives the requirement for having a fishing license, entrance fees to state parks and other areas will still apply, and the other fishing rules in Utah will still be in effect. Wherever you go fishing on Free Fishing Day, remember to recreate responsibly by packing out what you pack in and keeping the area free of trash.
A fishing license is required to fish any other day of the year. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase and can be purchased online, at any DWR office or from a DWR license agent.
Pickleball ‘Sagebrush Spectacular’
The Utah State University Brigham City Region is excited to offer the Sagebrush Spectacular pickleball tournament and community Palooza party. This will be an exciting event for everyone in the community designed to help students by providing scholarships.
On Thursday June 9th, there will be a Pickleball Palooza and Clinic. On June 10th, there will be a high school prep tournament. Schools will put together their best team and compete head-to-head to see who is the best in the area.
On June 10th and 11th there will be an open tournament for pickle ball players that are at skill levels 3 and above. This will be an open competition with categories of mixed, women’s, and men’s competitions.
For more information click on: https://statewide.usu.edu/brighamcity/sagebrush/index
Tremonton farmers market
Midland Square in downtown Tremonton is hosting a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.