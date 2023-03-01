The Box Elder County Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, is inviting parents to attend free presentations on “Kids and Social Media” at Bear River and Box Elder high schools in March.
The meetings will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13 at Bear River High School and Thursday, March 27 at Box Elder High School. Both meetings will be in the schools’ auditoriums.
The presenter will be Ryan Staats, ICAC agent for Box Elder County. Staats will address internet safety and education, smartphone familiarization, and ways to prevent online exploitation. A live question-and-answer session will follow.
Weigh in on Bear River Refuge plan
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service intends to gather information necessary to prepare a comprehensive conservation plan (CCP) for Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge and Bear River Watershed Conservation Area, pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and its implementing regulations.
The Service provides this notice in compliance with the Service’s CCP policy to advise other Federal and State agencies, Native American Tribes, and the public of intentions, and to obtain suggestions and information on the scope of issues to consider in the planning process.
Please submit comments and questions by email or U.S. mail via the addresses below. To ensure consideration, written comments must be received or postmarked on or before March 27.
U.S. Mail: Erin Holmes, Project Leader, Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, 2155 W. Forest St. Brigham City, UT 84302
Building upon open house discussions held in September 2022, Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge is eager to continue working with the public for informed comprehensive conservation planning that includes habitat management improvements and public use opportunities.
