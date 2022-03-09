'Science Super Heroes' at BRV Museum
Bear River Valley Museum is hosting a fascinating new exhibit that traces achievements up to the present and dating back to 1796 of how scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians have discovered how to improve human health.
The exhibit, "Science Super Heroes Unmasked," looks at how people in STEM fields have identified what life forms are made of, created protection from deadly agents, and verified safety and effectiveness with data and testing.
Many discoveries, developments, inventions and ideas are shown in each stage of the formula, including in 1996 when Peshkin and Colgated created the first fully collaborative robot that works alongside people. There is much to learn and marvel over at this exhibit, which is on loan and can be viewed and studied through March 24 at the museum, located at 11 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
BRHS Theater presents 'The Music Man'
The Bear River High School Theater Department will present Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 10, 11 and 12, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12. All performances will be held at the BRHS Auditorium.
"The Music Man" is produced through a special arrangement with Music Theater International, which is supplying all authorized performance materials.
Purchase tickets online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61553
Suicide prevention town hall meeting
The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition would like to invite you to our Annual Spring Town Hall Meeting on March 24, 2022 6 p.m. at the Box Elder County Fairground Museum Room. Please come learn more about our Future Wellness Garden and the benefits it will offer Box Elder County Residents. Our Wellness Garden will be a tranquil gathering place with meditative walk ways, beautiful scenery and a peaceful water feature, please come learn more and get involved.
Grandmas' Country Cottages classes
Grandmas’ Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring three classes in March 2022. All classes begin at 7 p.m. No pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 N. in Tremonton, Utah. For more information call Lorene Jordan, 435-279-4321
Tuesday, March 15 — The Economy: Shane Getz will discuss Gold, Bitcoin, the US Dollar and Hyperinflation. What does the financial future of the United States and the world look like and what does that mean for YOU?
Tuesday March 29 — Soaking Seeds & Grains, Growing Microgreens: Sally Farb will be teaching a class on soaking nuts to increase the nutritional value of this important food. Lorene Jordan will do a quick demo on how to make almond milk. We will also have a discussion on soaking grains to increase their nutritional value and will demonstrate a simple way to use soaked grains to make pancakes. There will also be a demo on how to grow MicroGreens. Bonus: We will have access to a bulk supply of heirloom seeds for sale on March 29. This is a great time to stock up just before spring planting. We will also discuss the best way to store seeds.