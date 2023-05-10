‘Second Friday’ downtown stroll
Stroll Downtown Tremonton on Main Street and support local businesses on the second Friday of each month. Participating businesses will have specials, promotions, and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum. - Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet) Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet. - Flood stage is 7.6 feet. &&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum Reservoir. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
‘Second Friday’ downtown stroll
Stroll Downtown Tremonton on Main Street and support local businesses on the second Friday of each month. Participating businesses will have specials, promotions, and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Make sure to grab a punch card and get it punched at each participating store. When full, hand it into any participating store to be entered to win a prize. This will be done each month.
For more information, call (435) 257-9500.
X-12 Hill Climb
The X-12 Hill Climb event returns to Box Elder County this weekend, May 12-14, at 22400 N. in Portage (northwest of Nucor Steel). Take I-15 exit 392 and follow the signs.
Located about 15 miles north of Tremonton and 3 miles west of I-15, X-12 is billed as Utah’s only hill climb on the “Biggest Hill in the Country” and features both amateur and professional events.
Admission is free for kids 5 and under, $5 for kids 6-12 for all three days, and $15 per day or $25 for all three days for ages 13 and up.
Visit www.x12events.com for more information.
Brigham City historic district presentation
The Brigham City Museum of Art and History is honored to host the presentation to the community regarding Brigham City’s National Register nomination on Wednesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Brigham City Community Center Hall, 24 N. 300 West.
This event is free and open to the public to learn about and discuss the historic architecture of Brigham City, the National Register nomination, and the benefits of the historic district for homeowners and business owners.
Angie Abram of Storiagraph will present her findings after three years of surveying Brigham City. Additionally, Museum staff will be on hand to provide an explanation of preservation tax credits and the incentives for Brigham City property owners.
Please contact Museum Director Alana Blumenthal at ablumenthal@bcutah.org or Curator of Education Aubrey Hanks at ahanks@bcutah.org, or call (435) 226-1439 for more information.
Domestic violence coalition meeting
Box Elder County’s Coalition Against Domestic Violence Abuse will meet Thursday, May 18 at noon at St. Henry’s Social Hall, 380 S. 200 East, Brigham City.
Katy Bonds from the Box Elder County Family Support Center will give a presentation about the Adverse Childhood Study and brain development. All are welcome to attend.
If you would like your event listed here, please email details to jdemoss@tremontonleader.com or call (435) 257-5182.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.