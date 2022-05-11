County fair book cover contestThe deadline is fast approaching for local students to submit entries for the 2022 Box Elder County Fair Book Cover Contest.
The contest is open to all students in grades 8-12 living in Box Elder County, and submissions are due by Friday, May 13. The winning design will be used as the 2022 Fair Book cover, and the winner receives $20 and a free family rodeo pass.
Contest rules and more information are posted online at boxeldercounty.org/fair. For questions, or if you would like your work returned, please contact Marie Miller at (435) 279-5133.
Chamber high school job fairs
The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce will hold high school career and job fairs at Box Elder High and Bear River High in May.
The BEHS fair will take place Thursday, May 12 in the commons area from 1:30-3 p.m. for students and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for the general public. The BRHS event will be in the commons area from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Friday, May 13 for students.
‘Stamp out Hunger’ food drive Saturday
The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive this Saturday, May 14.
Residents are encouraged to bag healthy, non-perishable food items and place the bags by their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up and deliver to local food banks and pantries.
Tremonton farmers market
Midland Square in downtown Tremonton is hosting a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month. While much of the focus will be on locally grown and produced foods from small family outfits, the market is also meant to showcase local artists, performers and craftspeople.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.