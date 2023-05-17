Boys & Girls Club summer carnival
The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah will host a Summer Carnival event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Garland clubhouse, 1386 S. Main St., Garland. The public is welcome to attend.
The event will include hot dogs, chips and popcorn; 3-D printing demonstrations and LEGO Spike demonstrations; a book fair; raffle prizes; and face painting. Registration for summer programs and Pathfinder signups will also be available.
Safe Harbor BBQ, Sloth-a-thon
Safe Harbor Resources is hosting a Memorial Day BBQ from 2-6 p.m. Monday, May 29 at Shuman (Library) Park, 210 N. Tremont St., Tremonton. Grab the family and join us in giving thanks to our military families and friends.
We will have food trucks and live entertainment. Proceeds will be donated to our local VFW. The splash pad will also be turned on that day so don't forget your towels and sunscreen.
Safe Harbor is also hosting a Sloth-a-thon during the month of May. Participants have the option of a triathlon or a half marathon that they have the whole month to complete. All ages are encouraged and invited to participate. Families can sign up together for a discounted rate. Sign up online at www.safeharborresources.org
For more information, call (435) 225-6036.
Trash car racing
Trash car racing returns for another season starting in Tremonton on Saturday, June 3 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., with timed runs beginning at 5:30 p.m. and races at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for ages 13 and up and $10 for kids 3-12. Ages 2 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the event, or online at TrashCarRacing.Smashpass.com.
The season will continue with events in Logan on June 10, July 15 and Aug. 19; Downey, Idaho on Aug. 12; a return to Tremonton on Sept. 23; and Malad, Idaho Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.
For more information, call (435) 740-3030 or email 1stPlacePromotions@gmail.com
Box Elder Runs Strong charity 5K
The annual Box Elder Runs Strong 5K charity run will be held Saturday, June 10 in Brigham City.
The day will begin with the 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by a costume relay race for businesses and nonprofits at 9 a.m.; a youth superhero race (costumes provided) at 10 a.m., and a dog show at 10:30 a.m.
Registration is required for the 5K and dog show. Entry fees for the 5K are $30 for adults 18 and up, $20 for youth under 18, and $80 for families. Dog show registration is $10 per dog.
Proceeds will benefit 4 Gold and Rescue, Acts 6 Soup Kitchen, Brigham City Fine Arts Center, Brigham City Suicide Prevention, Box Elder Community Pantry, and Cake 4 Kids.
For registration and more information, visit www.boxelderruns.org, or text or call (435) 225-5903.
Brigham City historic district presentation
The Brigham City Museum of Art and History is honored to host the presentation to the community regarding Brigham City’s National Register nomination on Wednesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Brigham City Community Center Hall, 24 N. 300 West.
This event is free and open to the public to learn about and discuss the historic architecture of Brigham City, the National Register nomination, and the benefits of the historic district for homeowners and business owners.
Angie Abram of Storiagraph will present her findings after three years of surveying Brigham City. Additionally, Museum staff will be on hand to provide an explanation of preservation tax credits and the incentives for Brigham City property owners.
Please contact Museum Director Alana Blumenthal at ablumenthal@bcutah.org or Curator of Education Aubrey Hanks at ahanks@bcutah.org, or call (435) 226-1439 for more information.
Domestic violence coalition meeting
Box Elder County’s Coalition Against Domestic Violence Abuse will meet Thursday, May 18 at noon at St. Henry’s Social Hall, 380 S. 200 East, Brigham City.
Katy Bonds from the Box Elder County Family Support Center will give a presentation about the Adverse Childhood Study and brain development. All are welcome to attend.
