BRHS graduation, motorcade
Commencement ceremonies for the Bear River High School Class of 2023 will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 on the football field at the high school.
...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Utah... Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County. For the Logan River...including Logan...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Logan River Near Logan. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet, minor flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage. At 5.5 feet, moderate flooding will impact the Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally, various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet (1562 CFS). - The river stage is rapidly increasing. - Forecast...The river is forecast to continue to increase in stage overnight, potentially reaching moderate flood stage, then falling to below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1479 CFS). &&
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will increase river flows. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE 15... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
