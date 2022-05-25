Boys & Girls Club dinner and auctionThe Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah will host its annual “Night Out for Kids” dinner and auction Friday, July 17 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton.
The annual event raises funds to help the club’s operations throughout the year. Following the theme of “The Roaring ‘20s,” attendees are encouraged to show up in 1920s-style dress or cocktail attire. The evening begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by live musical entertainment by Keys on Main to accompany dinner service at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $40 individually, or $500 for a table sponsorship that includes sponsor recognition and up to eight guests.
Tremonton farmers marketMidland Square in downtown Tremonton is hosting a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month.
The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Spaces are reserved for those operating in the Bear River Valley or immediate surrounding area, and mass-produced goods or items for resale are generally prohibited.
Anyone who has questions or wants to get involved can email sara.mohrman@gmail.com or call Tremonton City offices at (435) 257-9500. More information, including applications for prospective vendors and entertainers is available on the city’s website, www.tremontoncity.org.
Mountain Man RendezvousCache Valley’s Mountain Man Rendezvous will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 28 and 30, at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville.
Become a Mountain Man with a skill demonstration. Come and listen to instructions and demonstrations on primitive skills, such as flint and steel fire starting, flint napping, scrimshaw, bullet making, fur identification, leather working, history of the mountain man and more.
Admission is $7 per person (under age 3 is free). Tickets will be available at the door with the last ticket sold each day at 4 p.m. American West Heritage Center is located at 4025 S. Hwy. 89 in Wellsville. For more information, call 435-245-6050 or visit www.awhc.org.