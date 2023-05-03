Tremonton spring cleanup
Tremonton City will hold this year’s spring cleanup days May 3-5 (Wednesday through Friday).
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah... South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber County. Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake City affecting Salt Lake County. Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City, and the Little Bear River at Paradise PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected Wednesday and Thursday evenings. - Flood stage is 9.7 feet. &&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Tremonton spring cleanup
Tremonton City will hold this year’s spring cleanup days May 3-5 (Wednesday through Friday).
The city will provide dumpsters (for Tremonton residents only) for trash and spring cleanup efforts. Dumpsters will be picked up at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, or sooner if they are filled.
Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations:
• 1250 S. Century Drive
• 700 W. 700 S. (Meadow Park)
• 100 E. 200 S. (Food Pantry)
• 800 N. Tremont St.
• 100 W. 200 N. (Shuman Park)
• 500 N. 100 W. (North Park)
Residents are urged not to place appliances, batteries, oils, tires or paints in the dumpsters.
Tremonton Farmer’s Market
The Tremonton Farmer’s Market begins its second year Saturday, May 6 at Midland Square downtown.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, support local bakers, growers, and artisans. There will be food trucks, activities for kids, and more.
The first farmer’s market of the year also includes the beginning of the 2nd annual Mayor’s Giant Pumpkin growing contest. The contest is open to all youth from Tremonton or surrounding areas who are 18 years old or younger. Parents are encouraged to pitch in.
All you need is a garden spot, tender loving care and a desire to have some fun. These pumpkins can grow up to 300 pounds or larger.
Lyle and Kathy Holmgren will be at the market on Saturday handing out seeds free of charge to any youth wanting to participate. For anyone interested, the Holmgrens will also provide instructions on how to grow the pumpkins as big as possible.
‘Second Friday’ downtown stroll
Stroll Downtown Tremonton on Main Street and support local businesses on the second Friday of each month. Participating businesses will have specials, promotions, and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Make sure to grab a punch card and get it punched at each participating store. When full, hand it into any participating store to be entered to win a prize. This will be done each month.
For more information, call (435) 257-9500.
If you would like your event listed here, please email details to jdemoss@tremontonleader.com or call (435) 257-5182.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.