Gingerbread house contest
Bear River Valley Museum is getting ready for its 4th Annual Gingerbread House Contest.
Members of the public are invited to submit their creations (made from edible materials only) beginning Monday, Nov. 28 until Monday, Dec. 12 at the museum, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton. The museum is open 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Prizes will be awarded in the categories of People’s Choice, Family and Group, as well as in three age groups: 11 and under, 12-16, and adult. Awards will be announced at the museum on Dec. 12.
For more information, contact Charlette Meservy at (435) 239-7175.
Holiday party at Midland Square
Tremonton’s annual Holiday Extravaganza is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Midland Square downtown.
Join us for a holiday celebration with lots of family friendly fun, including selfies with Santa and the Grinch, downtown horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday crafts, letters to Santa, a candy cane hunt, ugly sweater contest, and tons of fun and Christmas Cheer to go around.
This is a fun tradition for families getting in the Christmas spirit, and don’t forget to shop local for Christmas. The 12 Days of Christmas shop local passport starts on Nov. 12 with prizes drawn for during this event.
‘Toys 4 Kids’ benefit pickleball tourney
Tremonton City will host a “Toys 4 Kids” benefit pickleball tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 340 N. 1000 W., Tremonton.
This team tournament is a pool play to double elimination, 4-match guarantee tournament. Each player must bring one new, unwrapped toy, at least $10 value, for each tournament entered. Toys will be distributed to children in need in the community via the Food Pantry. Food pantry donations are also accepted.
Every participant will be entered to win prizes out of Santa’s Sack, and make sure to dress up or wear your ugliest sweater to spread an extra amount of Joy.
Men will play Friday evening, mixed on Saturday morning and women on Saturday afternoon. Finalized brackets and information will be sent out the week of the tournament.
Register online at www.tremontoncity.org
Junior Jazz basketball
Registration is now available for 2023 Junior Jazz youth basketball, an exciting program combining team play and individual skills.
The program is administered by Tremonton Recreation, where every child plays while making friends and learning new techniques and skills. Leagues are organized for ages 3 through 12th grade.
For more information and to register online, visit
Registration for most leagues is due by Dec. 1, 2022. Leagues start on Jan. 7, 2023.
‘Feeding Furriends’ animal food drive
IFA is once again teaming up with Purina, Hill’s Science Diet and Victor to help out some furry friends in the communities it serves by donating livestock feed and pet food to local animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.
The “Feeding Furriends Animal Food Drive” runs Nov. 7-19 at all 23 IFA Country Stores locations, including 440 W. Main St. in Tremonton.
IFA is offering the community a couple of different options for people to donate: pick up any 40–50 lb. bag of livestock feed or pet food at the store. For every 10 bags sold, IFA will donate 1 bag of food/feed to a local shelter/rescue partner, up to one month supply per partner. Or, ask your cashier to add a $1, $5, $10 donation (or another amount) to your purchase.
At the end of the food drive, IFA Country Stores will donate livestock feed and/or pet food to each of its 22 nonprofit partners. Total donations will depend on the number of bags sold and the total dollar amount donated by customers (all monetary donations will go toward additional bags of food). Last year, IFA donated over 78,000 pounds of food to local animal shelters.
For more information and store locations, visit ifacountrystores.com
Angels for Xmas seeks sponsors
Applications are now being taken for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services – 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry – 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Tremonton Food Pantry – 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early sign up. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Questions? Please call 435-919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Small business award nominations
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.
The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.
