Bear River Valley Museum is once again holding its Annual Gingerbread House Contest.
Anyone can enter, young and old, individual or group. Just have fun making and decorating your gingerbread houses, then bring them into the museum at 11 E. Main St. in Tremonton on or before Dec. 3.
The public is invited to visit the museum to see the houses and vote for their favorite. Entries will also be judged and cash prizes will be awarded at a live radio program hosted by Greg Madson on Dec. 13 at the museum. At that time all entries can be taken home to be enjoyed for the Christmas season.
Hospital hosting weight loss classes
Bear River Valley Hospital is hosting “Weigh to Health” classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Weigh to Health is a one-year, CDC-recognized, Diabetes Prevention Program for adults who want to lose weight. In-person and distance options are available. The program uses evidence-based methods to improve nutrition, increase physical activity, and address health concerns like prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.
The Community Ladies Bible study at Bear River Valley Baptist Church is studying the book of Exodus for its fall session.
Continuing the history of Israel from their time in Egypt during Joseph’s lifetime, participants will gain profound insights into the nature of God as the Israelites learn who He is and his plan of salvation. The study will meet each Thursday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 119 E. Main St. in Tremonton.
All ladies of the community are welcome. For more information, call Annette Williams, (435) 257-5992.