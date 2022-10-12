‘Sneak peek’, teen club at rock shopThe Crystal Corner will hold a ‘sneak peek’ event this Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its new location in the historic grain mill building at 267 W. Main St., Suite 2.
At the event, the rock and crystal shop will feature local vendors, palm reading, reiki, jewelry and more. There will be giveaways, including free stones for the first 100 visitors.
The store is also hosting a weekly Teen Club at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in October. The club helps teens with emotional support tools and life coping skills.
Angels for Xmas seeks sponsorsApplications are now being taken for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services – 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry – 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Small business award nominationsDo you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.
The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.