Trick or Treat on Main Street
The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce presents Trick or Treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 on Main Street in Tremonton.
The public is invited to go trick or treating at local businesses downtown from 300 East to 200 West, as well as at Midland Square.
For more information, call the Chamber at (435) 723-3931.
Bar D Wranglers benefit concert
The Bar D Wranglers will perform a benefit concert Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are now available online at www.showtix4u.com.
Proceeds from the concert will help pay for new stairs at the Garland Public Library. For more information, call Clint Munns at (435) 452-1764 or Scott Pella at (435) 279-3484.
Teen club at rock shop
The Crystal Corner is hosting a weekly Teen Club from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in October, at its new location in the historic grain mill building at 267 W. Main St., Suite 2.
The club meets to share powerful mindset messages and relaxation tools.
Junior Jazz basketball
Registration is now available for 2023 Junior Jazz youth basketball, an exciting program combining team play and individual skills.
The program is administered by Tremonton Recreation, where every child plays while making friends and learning new techniques and skills. Leagues are organized for ages 3 through 12th grade.
For more information and to register online, visit
Registration for most leagues is due by Dec. 1, 2022. Leagues start on Jan. 7, 2023.
Angels for Xmas seeks sponsors
Applications are now being taken for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services – 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry – 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Tremonton Food Pantry – 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early sign up. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Questions? Please call 435-919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Small business award nominations
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.
The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.
