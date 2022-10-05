Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Tremonton Stake Center, 660 N. 300 East, Tremonton.
The Red Cross is sending blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. To schedule an appointment or for more information, log on to redcrossblodd.org and enter sponsor code “Tremonton” or email Todd Bingham at lazytdairy@yahoo.com
If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, call (866) 236-3276.
Members First CU shred event
Members First Credit Union will host a paper shredding event and food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8 at its Tremonton branch, 65 S. 1000 West.
There is a five-box limit for shredding. No businesses, please. The shredding service is free, but those who attend are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Box Elder Food Pantry.
Angels for Xmas seeks sponsors
Applications are now being taken for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services – 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry – 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
Tremonton Food Pantry – 180 S. Tremont Street, Tremonton (435) 257-9530
An extra gift will be given to the first 50 families to sign up in order to encourage early sign up. Applications will be accepted no later than Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Questions? Please call 435-919-1224 or email Angels4Christmas@gmail.com
Small business award nominations
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.
The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.
