Town hall meeting for wellness park
The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Bear River Health Department, 440 W. 600 North, Tremonton.
The public is invited to attend to learn about and a be a part of the Community Oasis Wellness Garden, “a place to relax, recharge and reflect.” The park will be located next to the Bear River Medical Arts building on 1000 North/12000 North near the Tremonton/Garland border.
Grandmas’ Country Cottages classes
Grandmas’ Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring the following classes. All classes begin at 7 p.m. Come and join us; classes are free to the public. No pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W 1000 N in Tremonton, Utah. For more information call: Lorene Jordan, 435-279-4321
September 20, 2022: Connie Getz will be presenting a class on sanitation. Learn how to take care of your sanitation needs in the event of an earthquake or other forms of disaster.
October 4, 2022: This class will be about varieties, storage conditions and ideas that enable us to be more self-sufficient and less reliant on fresh produce from the store. Beyond canning, freezing, or dehydrating there are many vegetables that store for months with no processing as long as we provide proper storage conditions for them. Some last as long as 9 months!
Other times it is a question of what variety you are growing. Did you know that sweet onions last only 2-3 months when, in the same conditions, storage onions will last three times longer? Or that winter radish is delicious and will last 3-4 times longer in the refrigerator than standard radishes?
Small business award nominations
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.
The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission ONLY to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.
