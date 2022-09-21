Homecoming motorcade
A Bear River High Homecoming motorcade will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. The route will begin at Main Street and 300 East in Tremonton and proceed along 300 East to the high school.
Line the route and cheer in support for Bears teams and clubs. Homecoming football game to follow at 7 p.m. at Bear Field.
Post annual cereal sale
Post Consumer Brands will hold its annual cereal sale benefiting United Way on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The sale will begin at 7 a.m. in commercial exhibit building No. 3 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds and will run until supplies are sold out. Cereal bags and boxes will be $1.50 each, with a limit of 50 per customer.
Proceeds from the sale will go to United Way of Northern Utah.
Free admission at shooting ranges
Do you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shoot for free.
In celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day, the DWR is offering its annual promotion of free and discounted shooting at its Lee Kay Public Shooting Range, located at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City, and its Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, located at 2851 W. 200 North in Logan.
To redeem the offer, show a valid Utah hunting, fishing or combination license at the entrance to either facility on Sept. 24.
For more information about the National Hunting and Fishing Day discounts, call the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range at 435-753-4600 or the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at 801-972-1326.
Golden Spike NHP night sky program
Golden Spike National Historical Park will host a free night sky program following a sunset departure of the locomotives on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The tentative schedule includes a Sunset Locomotive Ranger Program at 7 p.m., Celestial Navigation Presentation in the auditorium at 7:30 p.m., Constellation Tour at 8:15 p.m., and Night Sky Viewing with Astro Photography at 8:30 p.m.
Registration is not required.
Fall farewell at farmer’s market
The Tremonton Farmer’s Market will hold its last day of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midland Square downtown.
Vendors will be offering produce, handmade goods, baked goods, jewelry, face painting, leather goods and more.
Bring your pumpkins to compete in the Mayor’s Giant Pumpkin Challenge, which will begin with weigh-ins at noon. Mini pumpkins will be available for kids to decorate (while supplies last).
Thatcher-Penrose FD open house
The Thatcher-Penrose Fire Department will hold its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the fire station, 10100 W. 11600 N., Thatcher.
Come and meet the volunteers of Station 90. Attractions will include a Life Flight landing at noon, learning about fire safety and first aid, hands-on fire extinguisher training, a vehicle extrication demonstration, bounce house for kids, and more.
Grandmas’ Country Cottages classes
Grandmas’ Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring the following classes. All classes begin at 7 p.m. Come and join us; classes are free to the public. No pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W 1000 N in Tremonton, Utah. For more information call: Lorene Jordan, 435-279-4321
October 4, 2022: This class will be about varieties, storage conditions and ideas that enable us to be more self-sufficient and less reliant on fresh produce from the store. Beyond canning, freezing, or dehydrating there are many vegetables that store for months with no processing as long as we provide proper storage conditions for them. Some last as long as 9 months!
Other times it is a question of what variety you are growing. Did you know that sweet onions last only 2-3 months when, in the same conditions, storage onions will last three times longer? Or that winter radish is delicious and will last 3-4 times longer in the refrigerator than standard radishes?
Small business award nominations
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination.
The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission ONLY to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 8, 2022.