Fall farewell at farmer’s marketThe Tremonton Farmer’s Market will hold its last gathering of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midland Square downtown.
Vendors will be offering produce, handmade goods, baked goods, jewelry, face painting, leather goods and more.
Bring your pumpkins to compete in the Mayor’s Giant Pumpkin Challenge, which will begin with weigh-ins at noon. Mini pumpkins will be available for kids to decorate (while supplies last).
Thatcher-Penrose FD open houseThe Thatcher-Penrose Fire Department will hold its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the fire station, 10100 W. 11600 N., Thatcher.
Come and meet the volunteers of Station 90. Attractions will include a Life Flight landing at noon, learning about fire safety and first aid, hands-on fire extinguisher training, a vehicle extrication demonstration, bounce house for kids, and more.
Elevate CU ‘Shred Fest’Elevate Credit Union invites the community to bring up to 5 boxes of paper to shred Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. until noon at Elevate Credit Union’s Garland branch, 1300 S Main St.
Safely and securely shred your old documents and personal information to prevent identity theft. Saturday’s event is free and open to the public. No businesses, please.
Grandmas’ Country Cottages classes
Grandmas’ Country Cottages School of Self-Reliance is sponsoring the following classes. All classes begin at 7 p.m. Come and join us; classes are free to the public. No pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W 1000 N in Tremonton, Utah. For more information call: Lorene Jordan, 435-279-4321
Oct. 4: This class will be about varieties, storage conditions and ideas that enable us to be more self-sufficient and less reliant on fresh produce from the store. Beyond canning, freezing, or dehydrating there are many vegetables that store for months with no processing as long as we provide proper storage conditions for them. Some last as long as 9 months!
Angels for Xmas program returns
Applications will be taken for the Angels for Christmas program that helps Box Elder County families with Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 3, 2022.
Contact one of the following organizations as soon as possible to sign up:
Department of Workforce Services – 138 W. 990 S., Brigham City (435) 695-2625
Brigham City Food Pantry – 272 N. 200 W., Brigham City (435) 723-1449
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.