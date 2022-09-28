Support Local Journalism

Fall farewell at farmer’s marketThe Tremonton Farmer’s Market will hold its last gathering of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midland Square downtown.

Vendors will be offering produce, handmade goods, baked goods, jewelry, face painting, leather goods and more.

