Annual suicide awareness walkThe Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold its annual Suicide Awareness Memory Walk to honor those who have been lost to suicide on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Jeanie Stevens Park on 1000 West in Tremonton.
Registration for the free event begins at 7 p.m. and the walk begins at 7:30 p.m. Candles will be provided for the candlelit walk.
‘Addams Family’ comes to Old BarnWith Halloween approaching, The Old Barn Community Theatre presents “The Addams Family.” You don’t want to miss this spooky and kooky and HILARIOUS show!
Performances will be every Friday, Saturday, and Monday nights at 7:30, starting Friday, September 15 and running until Saturday, October 7th. Matinee performances will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, September 23rd and 30th.
Tickets are available for online purchase at oldbarn.org
Post annual cereal salePost Consumer Brands will hold its annual cereal sale for charity beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Building #3.
Purchases of bagged and boxed cereal are limited to 50 items per person at $1.50 apiece. Purchases go toward supporting various organizations including Acts Six Soup Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, local food pantries and others.
A line typically forms at the event. Those in attendance are welcome to bring their own chairs to sit in while waiting in line.
BC art museum plein air competitionThe Brigham City Museum of Art and History invites painters of all levels to share their vision of Utah in the 2023 Plein Air Competition.
Plein Air competitions are community challenges for artists of all ages, backgrounds, skills, and experience levels to celebrate the beauty and wonder of Utah’s natural world. The spirit of plein air requires artists to paint their entries entirely “out in the open air” with only a very short time in which to paint, frame, and submit their entries.
Judges place a high value on pieces with strong design, defined focal points, balanced use of darks and lights, and a feeling of presence.
Entry Fee is $35 per entrant, payable upon painting surface/canvas stamping. Up to three works can be submitted. Entries are due by 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the museum, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City.
