Annual suicide awareness walkThe Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold its annual Suicide Awareness Memory Walk to honor those who have been lost to suicide on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Jeanie Stevens Park on 1000 West in Tremonton.

Registration for the free event begins at 7 p.m. and the walk begins at 7:30 p.m. Candles will be provided for the candlelit walk.


