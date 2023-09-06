National Read a Book Day
Join the Tremonton Public Library for National Read a Book Day from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the library. We will be reading some fun stories and have some cute book crafts for children. Join us when you can.
BRHS Homecoming motorcade, tailgate
Bear River High School homecoming week culminates on Friday, Sept. 8 with a motorcade and community tailgate party to which all are invited.
The motorcade begins at 4:30 p.m. following along Main Street in Tremonton and 300 East to the high school in Garland. The tailgate party will be held from 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the north parking lot of the school next to the Seminary building.
Concessions at the tailgate include $5 cheeseburgers and pulled pork sandwiches, which includes chips and water. The homecoming football game against Logan begins at 7 p.m. at Bear Field.
Second Friday’ downtown stroll
Stroll Downtown Tremonton on Main Street and support local businesses on the second Friday of each month. Participating businesses will have specials, promotions, and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.
Make sure to grab a punch card and get it punched at each participating store. When full, hand it into any participating store to be entered to win a prize. This will be done each month.
For more information, call (435) 257-9500.
Annual suicide awareness walk
The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold its annual Suicide Awareness Memory Walk to honor those who have been lost to suicide on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Jeanie Stevens Park on 1000 West in Tremonton.
Registration for the free event begins at 7 p.m. and the walk begins at 7:30 p.m. Candles will be provided for the candlelit walk.
Post annual cereal sale
Post Consumer Brands will hold its annual cereal sale for charity beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Building #3.
Purchases of bagged and boxed cereal are limited to 50 items per person at $1.50 apiece. Purchases go toward supporting various organizations including Acts Six Soup Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, local food pantries and others.
A line typically forms at the event. Those in attendance are welcome to bring their own chairs to sit in while waiting in line.
