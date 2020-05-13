It is spring! The Lutheran church in Brigham City has begun letting people select their garden plots, however large or small. Jim and Starr Mitchell have gotten all their plants from their greenhouse and started them in their large plot there. They have not yet set their seedlings of zucchinis, pumpkins and cucumbers in the garden since these things still need to grow bigger and stronger. The Community Garden is full of activity. Thank yous go to the Lutheran church for their donation of the land. One can call the church if one is interested in a plot there, or for more details.
At home, the Mitchells’ garden, peas and green beans, are coming along nicely and will soon need strings to follow upward.
Jim and Starr are sharing mealtimes with Starr’s brother, Patrick. Sometimes he cooks for them at his home, and at other times he comes to Promontory for a meal with them.
Granddaughter Gabriella received a postcard from her teacher. She was excited. The teacher works with each student every day on a computer. Mother Ashley also works many hours of each day with both her daughters. This is in addition to her employment job at home. She works with younger daughter Madalynn to keep her occupied so Gabi can concentrate on her own work. One day, Madi, said, “Look at me, mom! I need to get out! I need to get out!”
Starr says “Happy Birthday” to Ron Porter, whose birthday was Sunday, May 3.
Boyd Udy and wife Kris are working as a team to get things going, or keep them going, during her campaign for Box Elder County Commissioner. She is receiving a lot of support. People need to see her on Facebook. They can also call her at (435) 279-7777.
Boyd is working on firebreaks around the buildings at the plant. He says his team of horses do great, but he enjoys the comfort of the climate-controlled tractor cab!
Boyd had a very good day working with the Adams family, branding more calves. He says thank you to Max, Phillip and Lex Firth for helping with the work. “They are great people, great cattlemen, and great horsemen,” Boyd says.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen are still staying mostly to themselves; however, they went for a Sunday drive after church to see the Howell Reservoir. They hadn’t been there before. Orson says it is used primarily for irrigation, and seems to be 25 to 30 acres across top. It is really green and pretty. As they drove by, they noticed some people fishing. They went only on the east side. They remained in their car.
The Wheatley family has moved into their new home in Tremonton. “We are still unpacking,” Laura says, “but everything is getting done, and we love it.” The girls will share rooms on a two-together arrangement. They seem happy. And now they can ride their tricycles and two-wheelers on the real solid sidewalks in front of their home. “They are wearing the sidewalk out!” Laura exclaims.
Monday, Winnie Richman did morning chores and tried to get her fat steers to market a week early. The slaughterhouse told her they could only take them at the appointed time, just another week. “I can do that!” Winnie repeated over and over to herself during the ensuing week of twice-daily feeding.
Winnie has become a huge fan of Hungry Man dinners during the past winter and spring. Just pop them into the microwave, then enjoy. “It is so hard to cook a pot roast for home for hours and hours, then have to eat leftovers for a week after. Creative ways to use the meat loses its appeal after a while,” she says.
Aaron and April Richman have been a wonderful help to Winnie this spring. They have put new parts on the water trough on the mountain, fed hay to cattle in the corrals, and helped Winnie with her puzzles. Then, they stayed to chat and laugh, or provide family anecdotes of interest to her. “Thank you, Aaron and April,” Winnie says.
On Friday, Aaron came with his grandson Jayden to do some light tractor work for Winnie. Winnie asked Jayden if he would like to stay with her, but he said he would prefer to ride with his grandpa. Jayden was told how to operate the hay fork. The young man was proud of himself; so was Winnie proud of him.
Saturday, daughter Heather Lott came with a huge container of the absolutely most beautiful petunias Winnie had ever seen. They were a tan color instead of the more usual pink, purple or blue. The tan also had pinkish highlights. She placed them near Winnie’s front porch. She stayed to chat before going home. It didn’t take Winnie long to see that they would be vulnerable to a midnight raid by her cows.
Winnie tried to lift the container, to no avail, so she remembered a scene from a movie she had seen growing up. The slaves were moving huge rocks for a pyramid by placing them on round trees. As the boulders moved forward, the round poles were also moved forward to keep the boulders moving. “Aha!” Winnie hurried down to the barnyard to find smaller, but round poles to put under her new flower container. It worked, until she had to go through the fenced-off garden gate. The poles were too wide, so, huffing and puffing, Winnie got the container through to safety. “Thank you, Heather, for my early Mother’s Day present,” she says. The flowers are flourishing, untouched by bovine mouths. Yes!
Sunday morning after chores, the Poulsens came to the Double S Bar Ranch to have sacrament meeting with Winnie. Orson blessed the sacrament for Jeannette, Winnie and himself. The talk was uplifting. Son Aaron came that afternoon and helped Winnie with a few things around the ranch. “Thank you, Aaron,” Winnie says gratefully.