The Promontory community is saddened by the loss of longtime resident, Cleo Mae Jackson Mitchell Petit. She was a lady who chose to be happy and smiling even during bad times. She left a legacy of caring for her neighbors and lifting them up whenever she could. She was an excellent cook and eager to share her recipes. This writer has won praise within her family life for her family. She is survived by her sweet husband Gary Petit and seven children; Kathy (Richard), Ben, Rob (Beverly), Jimmy (Starr), and Mark (Coy) Mitchell, and Tracy (Deb) Petit, and Wendy (Russel) Petit Menlove. We will miss her sweet and admirable personality. One time when this writer was wondering where to go to church after our little branch was closed down, Cleo said, “ I don’t go to church for the building or town, I go for the doctrine.” This statement changed this writer’s thoughts completely. “I will be forever grateful to Cleo,” she says. Cleo passed Sunday, Nov. 17 in Brigham City, Utah.
Lori Evans Nicholas, a wonderful former resident of Promontory passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16. She will be remembered for many things. She was an artist of western art and often used her husband Richard as a model for her cowboys. She exhibited in several out-of-state venues and won acclaim at these places. She never seemed to lose her smile or optimistic attitude. These she worked hard to pass on to others. She had a wonderfully strong testimony of the savior Jesus Christ. Out here, she shared as a Relief Society president, and as an able teacher in other organizations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her wonderful husband Richard and six children and their families. She will be kindly missed.
Zane and Laura Wheatley and daughters, Everly, Ruby, Kate, and Nora celebrated daughter Georgia’s birthday at home with her favorite dinner and gifts purchased by the girls at Dollar Tree. Her principal gift, from her parents, will be to get her ears pierced in the near future.
Guitar and piano lessons are coming along very well. The sisters are practicing Christmas songs and will have them ready by Christmas.
Laura is organizing a Christmas list so she can do as much as possible shopping online. Other than that, all the Wheatley ladies are just doing what they can around the house. There does seem to be a Christmas “buzz” in the air.
Jim Mitchell has been raking more leaves. Most of these he is putting into the compost pile. However, he has also tilled many into the garden to add to the soil and break down for next year’s nourishment of the plants. “Raking leaves is a never-ending job,” he says.
Starr happily gets to spend time with their granddaughters Gabi and Madi. “They are sure very active little girls!” she exclaims.
Orson Poulsen has been riding the two horses he brought home from Moab recently. He says one is a very nice goer and well-mannered and quiet. The other one, he feels, will be a good horse with a little work.
Recently, Orson and Jeanette attended the Spanish-speaking ward at the Third Ward on the Iowa String Road. They enjoyed meeting their new friends there.
The Poulsen couple has put the quilting cottage on hold for a while. However, all its outsides are completely painted and tight against winter weather. In addition, Orson has completely refurbished the inverted-star quilt pattern block and put it on the west facing wall of the quilt cottage. It is large enough to see from the road as one passes by. Orson says he has one of his own quilts on the machine.
Boyd Udy has been driving his horses Elsa and Anna (Reminder is “Onna”). They are going well for young ones. He also says he has been helping wife Kris in town around their yard.
Winnie Richman took her little Jetta to Fixed Automotive on Tuesday. Martin, Mike, and Travis did a great job on the LOF (lube, oil, and filter replacement). After the LOF, Winnie did some shopping before going home to do chores. She is still having problems getting all five steers to come up to the feed trough for their grain. “They’ll all come eventually,” she says. “But every mouthful is important, especially in the colder weather.”
Winnie had a good talk with Dennis Poulsen to ask him if he had some old or broken plow dicers she could use on her various fencing projects. He said he would try to come up with one.
Art on Wednesday was successful for both Winnie and good friend Carolyn Carter. Carolyn signed hers and will let it dry ‘til next week. Then she will put the first coat of fixative spray on it. Winnie got the background paint on her new canvas. She hopes to get the pattern traced on top of the dried paint next week.
Friday, after using the loader tractor to feed, Winnie parked it, plugged in the heater cord and walked towards her car nearby … and noticed a very flat tire on her rear passenger wheel! Jim Mitchell had just pulled out of her driveway to head home, so she called the Co-op in Corinne. After some careful planning, they told Winnie that they would send Shawn to change the tire and put on Winnie’s “donut” (spare). Then he would take the tire back to the shop to find the damage (a screw!). Winnie could pick up her fixed tire on Saturday.
Winnie thanks Jim Mitchell for all his willingness to help with feeding and advice when consulted. She also thanks the Bear River Valley Co-op for coming to her rescue. It was a long, slow trip from Promontory to Corinne (one cannot drive over 40 mph on a donut!), but a much quicker trip home.
Sunday Winnie hurried to church, attended Sunday school and choir practice. While she was doing chores, Aaron and April came out to help, yes! Winnie and April had a good chat. The couple stayed only for a few minutes because they had a roast in their slow-cooker and it would be ready to eat when they got home. Another restful evening reading and early to bed made Winnie’s day complete.