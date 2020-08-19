A large mountain just north of the Utah-Idaho state line may become a literal gold mine in the next several years – an endeavor that could provide a significant economic boost to Box Elder County.
A Canadian company has been exploring the possibility of bringing a gold-mining operation back to the Black Pine Mountains, which rise prominently on the horizon west of I-84 in Cassia County, Idaho, about 30 miles northwest of Snowville.
From 1992 to 1997, the range was home to a mine operated by Pegasus Gold, which ceased operations due to declining market prices for gold. More recently, Vancouver, British Columbia-based Liberty Gold Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary Pilot Gold USA, which is based in Elko, Nevada, has been exploring the potential of the Black Pine site.
So far, the company likes what it has found, especially with market gold prices soaring to record highs recently.
“We look for large oxide gold systems, and we think we found one right across the border,” said Pete Shabestari, a geologist and project manager with Pilot Gold USA, in a recent presentation before the Box Elder County Commission.
Shabestari said that because Snowville is the town nearest to the project site and Tremonton is the closest population center, the Box Elder County communities could see a lot of job opportunities and other economic benefits from having the mine nearby.
“We always try to hire local when we can,” he said, estimating that the mine would employ about 500 people during the construction phase and 300 through the life of the mine, which the company estimates would be about 15 years if it is able to meet its annual target production of 200,000 ounces.
Shabestari said Pilot Gold discovered an opportunity at Black Pine in 2016, purchased the company that held it at the time, and immediately started working with the U.S. Forest Service on the permitting process. Last year the company was able to start test drilling at different locations around the 20-square-mile project area.
He said testing to this point has revealed high-quality gold deposits that are “very amenable to extraction,” and because it’s in a remote area that has little surface water or human habitation, the mine would be relatively easy to operate.
“We like technically simple projects, and this one is about as simple as it gets,” he said.
When Pegasus Gold stopped mining at Black Pine in 1997, the market price of gold had fallen to around $300 per ounce. In recent weeks, the price has skyrocketed into the $2,000-per-ounce range.
While higher market prices make mining projects more attractive, Pilot Gold still has a lengthy permitting process to go through to get final approval from federal and state agencies. Because of those requirements, Shabestari said it would probably be another five to seven years before the operation is up and running. The price of gold could look dramatically different by then, but he said current long-term projections are for prices to remain high.
The operation would be an open-pit mine similar to the Rio Tinto Kennecott
Copper mine near Salt Lake City, though not as large. The gold would be extracted through a “heap-leach” process, which uses chemicals to separate the gold from other materials in the ground.
One of the biggest challenges is finding enough water to run the operation. Shabestari said it will require approximately 1,500 acre feet of water, most of which would be used for dust suppression.
“We’re trying to identify water rights in the area that we can get, even across the border here in Utah,” he said.
The project area is located on public land, and in terms of environmental impact, he said the company would be required to reclaim all the land it disturbs.
“This was mined before and reclaimed. Other than the open pit, it’s hard to tell they were ever there,” he said. “If and when we mine, we’ll put it back the way it was and there will still be public access.”
In the meantime, the company continues to work through the permitting and test drilling process. Shabestari said Pilot Gold hopes to have a solid estimate of how much gold it will be able to produce by the end of this year, as well as a more detailed analysis of the economic impact it will have.
In any case, he said it would provide a large increase to the tax base of local communities.
“Tremonton and Burley are the closest bigger towns, but Snowville is our go-to,” he said.