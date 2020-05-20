Orson and Jeannette Poulsen have planted banana squash, winter squash and pumpkins. Orson added more pea seeds to his rows of already emerged peas so the harvest will be of longer duration. He also planted green beans. He is hoping his new planting of alfalfa hay, along with some oats as a cover crop, will do will with irrigating.
The couple took another Sunday drive after church. They had never been up through Pocatello Valley before, so they went there. Although it was a lot of driving, they saw lots of wheat and dry-farm hay in abundance. They ended up in Malad.
Due to being at home so much, Jeannette has had lots of time to indulge her passion for beadwork. She has done a lot of it and will sell some at the Mountain Man Rendezvous they enjoy attending each year. Orson is still working on the quilting cottage.
Orson says his mother, Joycle is doing fine. She misses going out with her friends due to the good stay-at-home advice from Gov. Herbert. Her daughter Joy Homer calls frequently and visits with her, too.
Boyd Udy is now doing firebreaks wherever he is told. All the cows are on the mountain with their calves except for a few stragglers. So far, the pastures look good. Boyd is glad to report his great horse, Crocker, is enjoying a quiet requirement. All Boyd’s family are well, too. “Life’s good,” he says.
Kris Udy would appreciate hearing from some people in southern Box Elder County who would be willing to have some of her signs for county commissioner on their property. She can be reached by calling or texting (435) 279-7777.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are still hanging out around home. They maintain they have plenty to do there. They report peas coming up several inches. So are the weeds! They pull and dig, but still the weeds keep coming up. Their lawn got mowed and yielded plenty of clippings for their compost pile. They are very happy with their green beans, which are up several inches. The lack of intense heat hasn’t curtailed the beans’ growth at all.
The Mitchells’ son Steven’s family is doing great. Jim and Starr talk with them all on the telephone frequently.
Winnie Richman says a grateful “hello” to a nice lady named Sue. She called to see if Winnie had a gentle horse for sale, or knew someone who did. “Thank you for asking,” Winnie told her. “If I hear of one, I’ll let you know, and thank you for reading my Promontory news.”
Tuesday, Winnie had help from Heather and Lyle, and his son Brantzen, to load her fat steers to take to Palmer’s Packing in Tremonton. These steers became table meet for the next year, the next morning. All the steers weighed up nicely. Winnie is very grateful for the help in getting them to town. If she hadn’t been hauling the trailer behind her truck, she would have gone to purchase a Maddox takeout meal to celebrate. Yes! “These steers have been more of a worry than any other steers I can remember,” she says. “They have been stubborn to come in to feed morning and night. They have been too choosy about their hay. They were not really getting the pounds per head per day of grain, and I was afraid to increase them on schedule for fear of bloating. In other words, they were a pain instead of a joy.”
Wednesday, Winnie rested. She had only to check the water and hay for her three bulls and six keeper heifers. She almost missed her steers (not really, but sort of).
Thursday was a day at home until late. Then, Winnie picked up groceries at Kent’s and drove to Bear River Animal Hospital for vaccines and Ral-Grow for her baby calves on Saturday.
Saturday, Richard Nicholas, Cody Ellis, his son Rylan and Cody’s father Larry came with their horses and quietly rounded up all the cows and their calves. They first gathered them, and then put them into the corral on the mountain. The cows were turned out of the corral to eat the hay Winnie put out for them while their calves were branded, earmarked, and vaccinated; and the heifers (little girl calves) tagged.
Winnie is very grateful for her crew of April, Aaron, Lyle, Brantzen, Tony Gonzales, his son Tazen, David Tello (a grandson-in-law), and Justin and his son Braykin. When Winnie noticed a bull calf had been mismarked as a heifer, she yelled “stop that calf!” David, relatively new to all of the procedures, jumped just in time in front of the open chute gate and wrassled the calf backwards into the chute again. It wasn’t easy, as those calves were all very anxious to escape, but David saved the day.
Winnie had warned her family that she wasn’t supplying dinner this year, so Lyle brought fried chicken, potato salad and delicious baked beans. “Thank you all for all the wonderful help!” she says.
Sunday was a day of more rest than Winnie wanted, but she enjoyed it. She made up a poem:
The steers are in the lockers
The cows are on the hill
The calves, they all are branded
It’s time to take a pill
The release is almost instant
But I really couldn’t care
I feel I now have time to breathe
The fresh, spring mountain air!